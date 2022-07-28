Is Michael Cimino in ‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 3? Fans Will See Him in Season 4

Netflix‘s Never Have I Ever Season 3 released its first official trailer, and fans will get a lot of drama. The season has Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and Paxton (Darren Barnet) going public with their relationship. While everything is perfect, Devi starts to self-doubt everything. Never Have I Ever Season 3 promises new faces and teen problems, but is actor Michael Cimino one of the newcomers?

Michael Cimino cast in ‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 4

The 22-year-old actor is rising to become a popular actor among fans. Cimino gained recognition in his leading role as Victor Salazar in the Hulu series Love, Victor, a spinoff of the 2018 film Love, Simon. But the actor is on to another teen role that will have him in the spotlight.

According to The Wrap, Cimino was cast in the hit Netflix series, Never Have I Ever. While the third season promises a new male heartthrob, it is not Cimino. Instead, Cimino has been cast as the new hottie of Sherman Oaks High for Never Have I Ever Season 4.

As fans know, the fourth season will be the last for the series. Not much is known about Cimino’s character besides his name being Ethan and categorized as a skater. The Netflix series has a habit of introducing new characters that shake up Devi’s world that causes her to make some questionable decisions.

If Cimino plays Never Have I Ever Season 4’s heartthrob, could it mean that Devi has a new love interest? Or will Ethan be the love interest of another character?

‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 4 will be the final season

In March, Mindy Kaling posted on Instagram the good and sad news that Never Have I Ever would be getting a fourth season ahead of the third season summer premiere. But the season would be the last of Devi’s whirlwind teen story.

Kaling posted, “We can’t wait to reveal all the steamy romance and hilarious adventures we have in store for you. Thanks to all our fans for your support – especially you #Bevi and #Daxton stans. We love you!”

She told Entertainment Tonight, the series is ending because, “They can’t be in high school forever. We’ve seen those shows. Like, you’ve been in high school for 12 years. What is going on here? Also, the actors get older and it starts looking insane that a 34-year-old is playing a 15-year-old.”

The season also has no official premiere date but is speculated to be in the summer of next year. The storyline for Never Have I Ever Season 4 is under wraps, and all fans know is that Cimino has been cast in a leading role.

Devi runs into relationship drama again in ‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 3

The premiere of Never Have I Ever Season 3 is near as it will stream on Netflix on August 12. The official trailer revealed that Devi is in for more than she bargained for when she makes her relationship with Paxton public. After choosing Paxton in the second season’s finale, she is ready to give in to the relationship.

But high school drama weaseled in as other students questioned why Paxton was dating Devi. The overheard comments push Devi to question Paxton’s sincerity and herself. At the same time, her friendship with Ben (Jaren Lewison) is still prevalent.

Like every Never Have I Ever season, there is a newcomer that stirs the pot. The trailer ends with Devi going to a house party only under the agreement that she brings her mother’s friend’s son. To the shock of Devi and her friends, Des (Anirudh Pisharody) is a heartthrob.

Fans will have to wait and see how Never Have I Ever Season 3 unfolds to determine where Devi and the main characters are headed next and how Cimono’s character comes into play.

