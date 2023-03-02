Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones Reportedly Moved Into Pricey St. James’s Palace—Some Apartments Cost $5,000 a Month

Actors Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones reportedly made a big move. Douglas and Zeta-Jones are now living in St. James’s Palace, according to Daily Mail. Here’s what we know about their new abode.

How much do St. James’s Palace apartments cost?

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas | Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

It isn’t cheap to rent an apartment at St. James’s Palace. Daily Mail reports a one-bedroom apartment costs as much as $5,000 a month. Palace rentals first became available in 2015. The apartment Douglas and Zeta-Jones are renting is likely bigger, so they’re probably paying a lot more. It is believed the Hollywood couple will stay at St. James’s Palace when they visit London. Zeta-Jones describes herself as a royalist. She is a big supporter of the royal family.

“I’m a massive royalist,” said Zeta-Jones while promoting Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania during the UK premiere (via Gloucestershire Live). “In our family, we’ll dress up on royal occasions. My son will wear a top hat and tails and have scones.”

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones’ royal neighbors

Douglas and Zeta-Jones’ royal neighbors include Princess Anne and Princess Beatrice. Anne has an apartment there. Queen Camilla and King Charles III are not far from the palace.

A source tells Daily Mail that anyone can apply for an apartment at St. James’s Palace. However, those who apply must undergo a security and background check.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones own many properties

Douglas and Zeta-Jones have lived in glamorous homes. In 2019, they purchased a 12-acre mansion in Irvington, New York, for $4.5 million. Before purchasing this home, the couple lived in a Westchester estate they purchased for $11.25 million in 2014. They sold the property for $15 million five years later.

In 2021, Douglas and Zeta-Jones listed their New York apartment for $21.5 million, reports Architectural Digest. The co-op apartment, which is in Central Park West, features four large bedrooms, an eat-in kitchen, a formal dining room, and a library.

The movie stars own many beautiful properties. According to Architectural Digest, they own a house in Zeta-Jones’ hometown of Swansea, Wales, as well as a 10-bedroom estate on the Spanish island of Mallorca. In addition, they own properties in Bermuda and Canada.

All about St. James’s Palace

St. James’s Palace has a rich history. According to the royal family website, the palace was a residence of kings and queens of England for more than 300 years until Queen Victoria’s reign.

Members of the royal family use the palace as a residence and office space. Some of the offices housed within St. James’s Palace include the offices of the Central Chancery of the Orders of Knighthood, the Chapel Royal, the Gentlemen at Arms, the Marshal of the Diplomatic Corps, the Royal Collection Trust, the Queen’s Watermen, and the Yeomen of the Guard. Roughly 100 receptions are held here annually for charities associated with royal family members.

