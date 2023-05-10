Michael Fassbender Once Joked That His ‘X-Men’ Character Magneto Was Secretly a James Bond Audition

Actor Michael Fassbender impressed both fans and critics alike with his portrayal of the classic X-Men character Magneto.

But Fassbender quipped that his role as Magneto was just used to clinch another iconic cinematic character in James Bond.

Michael Fassbender joked that his Magneto performance was really his audition for James Bond

Michael Fassbender | Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Fassbender didn’t specifically audition for his role in X-Men: First Class. The reboot was directed by Matthew Vaughn, and saw Fassbender portray a younger version of Ian McKellen’s Magneto. But he acquired the part while pursuing another gig.

“Director saw me in an audition for one of his other films and just thought that I would be right for this. So I spoke to him and he sent over the script, all top secret – somebody comes with it, waits, you read it in a couple of hours or however long it takes and then they go back with the script,” Fassbender once told IGN.

Fassbender would clinch the part after doing a screening for the producers. Before and during filming of First Class, Vaughn would give Fassbender a few thoughts on his version of Magneto. In one conversation, Vaughn confided to his actor that Magneto resembled another popular character with ties to the 1960s.

“Matthew did say to me that the fact that it was set in the ’60s, and this character, Erik, he had envisioned him as a James Bond from the past, perhaps the Sean Connery-type mold,” Fassbender said in a 2011 MTV News interview. “I was like, ‘That’s interesting,’ but it didn’t really affect my portrayal. I just concentrated on what was in the comic books.”

Still, Fassbender quipped that perhaps his Magneto would put him on the path to becoming James Bond.

“I just saw it as an opportunity to do a really elaborate James Bond audition,” Fassbender joked about First Class. “I just really exploited that fact really, and one always has to worry about the next job, that’s the problem.”

Michael Fassbender on why he would never play James Bond

Fassbender’s name has floated around as a possible successor to Daniel Craig’s popular take on the character. He’s on a list with other stars such as Tom Hardy, Henry Cavill, and Idris Elba who fans have supported as the next 007. Fassbender has also imagined himself as Bond on a couple of occasions. And what that film would look like.

“Well, I have thought about it a lot. The film could start off in Sandhurst and how he became a ‘double 0’. M could walk in and say to him, ‘Bond, there’s a 00 project but it’s going to be totally off the book, black ops, and you’ve got to go into prison undetected,'” Fassbender joked to GQ. “I just love Bond. Doesn’t everyone? I grew up with him. It’s always a fun conversation to have.”

But the actor didn’t truly see himself in the role. He felt his age was enough of a factor to avoid playing Bond.

“As an acting role, I think Daniel has done such a cracking job in this age group,” he said.

Fassbender was told he was ten years younger than Craig, which might have been considered young enough to play a new Bond. But Fassbender disagreed.

“Well, look at me! I look about 50! No, I think the franchise needs something new,” Fassbender said.

Instead, Fassbender gave his opinion on who he felt could’ve taken the mantle from Craig. When Ryan Gosling was mentioned, Fassbender agreed he could be a good choice.

“Sure, why not? I always thought Bond should be British, but let’s get an American in. Or maybe someone like Jack O’Connell would be good? Or even better, how about Jane Bond? A woman. One thing is for sure, it won’t be anyone on the bookies’ lists. It never is,” Fassbender said.