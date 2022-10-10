Michael Strahan’s Dressing Room Has a Fireplace and More Square Footage Than Your Apartment

Michael Strahan has been a co-anchor at Good Morning America since 2016. Given his impressive GMA salary, it’s unlikely he’ll be leaving the show anytime soon. Strahan even opened up to fans with a tour of his dressing room inside his New York City townhouse. And what you’ll see will make your jaw drop.

The beloved former NFL star has amassed a fortune

Michael Strahan | Mike Pont/WireImage

An NFL star from 1993 to 2008, Strahan earned a Super Bowl ring in his final season with the New York Giants. But the defensive end didn’t waste time switching careers. Soon after retiring from the pros, Strahan joined Fox NFL Sunday as a football analyst. That role gave him his first epic taste of hosting television, and a TV personality was born.

In 2012, Strahan landed a dream gig as Kelly Ripa’s co-host on Live! With Kelly and Michael. He won two Emmy Awards for that gig. And in 2016, he joined Good Morning America as a co-anchor. Thanks to decades of hard work, Strahan has a $65 million net worth.

Michael Strahan’s dressing room looks like an entire apartment

Last stop on my dressing room tour. The set up to kick back and relax with some of my most special awards, trophies, photos, and art… all were earned through hard work and being a part of incredible teams. @GMA @SMAC @NFLonFOX @blueorigin @Giants



? @mstrahanbrand pic.twitter.com/nZUpYE00LN — Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) June 4, 2022

When he’s not on Good Morning America, Michael Strahan retires to his spacious New York City abode, complete with an eye-popping dressing room.

On Instagram in May, he offered followers a tour of the so-called room. Far from the cramped quarters one usually envisions when thinking of a dressing room, Strahan’s space could double as a luxury home.

More akin to an apartment, Strahan’s dressing room boasts a huge living space complete with a fireplace, big-screen TV, and plush couch. It also features a wall of some of his awards, personal photos, and mementos, such as the helmet he wore during his Super Bowl victory in 2008. In addition, Strahan has a custom-made mural of his life and career. The GMA host even owns a painting of Randy’s Donuts, a popular Los Angeles hangout.

Michael Strahan’s house in NYC is a stunner

Question: Do you NEED a microwave or no?? People trip out when I tell them I don’t have one. Microwave or no microwave? #DebateWithMe #TeamNoMicrowave #ChefBoyarStray pic.twitter.com/rJ32SpfHf7 — Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) April 13, 2022

Like his dressing room, the rest of Strahan’s Upper West Side home is gorgeous. His New York City townhouse has an open-plan living room to relax and reflect. And as fans who follow him on social media probably know, Strahan has a stylish, fully stocked kitchen where he often cooks in videos he shares online.

Strahan’s house also has a large terrace, a rare luxury in New York City. And perhaps most impressive of all, he has a garage packed with his extensive car collection. Strahan shares glimpses of it on social media. And fans love living vicariously through their favorite TV host, whether he’s in the kitchen, on the terrace, or in his apartment-sized dressing room.

