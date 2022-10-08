Michael Strahan’s House Has No Microwave but a Wall of Designer Shoes and Prized Art

Good Morning America viewers welcome Michael Strahan into their homcones regularly. But many haven’t seen inside Michael Strahan’s house. The retired New York Giants player is a longtime resident of the Big Apple. However, the way Strahan has outfitted his New York City home might come as a surprise to fans.

The former NFL star has led an exciting and varied career

Michael Strahan | Noam Galai/Getty Images

These days, Michael Strahan is a fixture on Good Morning America. But his career has been filled with pivots. Upon leaving the NFL in 2007, Strahan traded football for his first major gig as a TV personality. Since 2008, he has appeared on Fox NFL Sunday as a football analyst.

A great question…. “What was the biggest pivot in my career?”. My whole career has been about pivoting, so this was hard for me to answer.



My buddy @TheRodneyBarnes said this to me, and while it’s funny, it’s also somewhat true. pic.twitter.com/El5f0wdcRN — Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) September 12, 2022

In 2012, he gained widespread notoriety as Kelly Ripa’s co-host on Live! With Kelly and Michael. Strahan won two Emmy Awards for that role. And in 2016, he accepted his current co-anchor position at Good Morning America.

Thanks to his NFL earnings and TV career, Strahan has amassed a net worth of around $65 million.

Michael Strahan’s house has plenty of modern conveniences, except a microwave

Some will say the lighting looks great. I will say Enzo makes the lighting look good! He always shines through!!! LOLOL pic.twitter.com/R6i38k2zp3 — Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) August 16, 2022

Over time, Michael Strahan has revealed more and more of his New York City townhouse. And though some tidbits might surprise fans, his NYC home has the trappings of most other celebrity houses. Since 2004, Strahan has lived on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, which the father of four appreciates for its family-friendly vibe. And he’s taken to social media to share his home life.

For instance, in April, Strahan posted a video of himself in his gorgeous kitchen, complete with glossy white cabinetry, white marble countertops, white-tiled walls, and a serious-looking Viking range. Then he dropped a bombshell.

“I don’t like and I don’t use a microwave. So it trips a lot of people out,” he revealed.

“I have modern things in the kitchen. I have an oven, a stove, of course, I have a blender, and I have a toaster, and I have a juicer, and I have a coffeemaker. I got all that stuff! But I don’t have a microwave in the kitchen ’cause I like the way the food tastes when you heat it up in the oven or on the stove.”

Question: Do you NEED a microwave or no?? People trip out when I tell them I don’t have one. Microwave or no microwave? #DebateWithMe #TeamNoMicrowave #ChefBoyarStray pic.twitter.com/rJ32SpfHf7 — Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) April 13, 2022

Strahan then asked fans whether they used a microwave. He was shocked to discover most commenters also didn’t own the handy kitchen appliance.

However, the $100,000 Pyramid host has a floor-to-ceiling cabinet devoted to his designer shoe collection, which he showed followers on Instagram in May. He also appreciates fine art, including a prized Jean-Michel Basquiat painting hanging above his couch. According to Galerie, the work is titled Hollywood Africans in Front of the Chinese Theater With Footprints of Movie Stars.

Michael Strahan’s house isn’t his only impressive possession

Finally got this car back from service! Love unusual rides. Do you know what it is?? #CarCollector pic.twitter.com/j6IUB0t1Bz — Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) September 13, 2022

In addition to his New York home, Michael Strahan has a $3 million car collection. As he revealed on Instagram (via Hello! magazine), the TV host owns numerous luxury cars — including Porsche and Mercedes models — in various vibrant colors. In his Instagram Story, Strahan even compared his many multicolored vehicles to a bag of Skittles candy and asked which color fans would choose.

Considering Strahan’s Good Morning America salary, we think the star has plenty of room to indulge his love of cars. If he wants to take a ride, he has plenty of options. But if he needs to reheat some leftovers quickly, Strahan might have to fire up his Viking range instead. That said, it doesn’t seem like he’s missing out on the microwave life.

