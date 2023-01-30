Michelle Williams Is Completely on Board With a ‘Greatest Showman’ Sequel

Michelle Williams is well-known as a star of intense dramas like Blue Valentine and Manchester by the Sea. Talented and private, Williams immerses herself in her roles and does whatever she needs to do in order to bring her characters to life. That makes Williams’ occasional “lighter” roles that much more special — and for many, her turn in the beloved musical The Greatest Showman is one of her all-time greatest roles. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Williams reminisced about the 2017 film, revealing why she would definitely be on board to make a sequel.

What role did Michelle Williams have in ‘The Greatest Showman’?

Michelle Williams attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards in 2023 I Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The Greatest Showman is a musical drama that tells the story of the famed entrepreneur and showman P.T. Barnum. The film details what happens when Barnum decides that his family, including his wife Charity and their two young daughters, deserve more than the humble life that he is able to give them. He starts working with a coterie of eccentric performers, and eventually, Barnum is able to put together an acclaimed circus that draws visitors from all around the world.

The film features a star-studded cast, including Hugh Jackman as Barnum, Zac Efron as Barnum’s partner Philip, and Williams as Barnum’s devoted wife Charity. It is Charity’s influence that grounds Barnum throughout the film, reinforcing the power of love and family.

Michelle Williams is on board for a sequel

Williams would later admit that The Greatest Showman came along at a perfect time in her life, allowing her to take a break from playing women in distress and giving her the chance to enjoy more lighthearted fare. “I needed a break from doing intense dramatic roles and this was the perfect project,” she told the NZ Herald in 2017. “Another great thing about it was that we shot the film in Brooklyn, so I was 10 minutes from home. It was so great to be making a film that I will be able to take my daughter’s Girl Scout troop to see!”

Williams loves The Greatest Showman so much that she would even be open to making a sequel, as she recently told Vanity Fair. “It feels good,” Williams said of the film. “Those songs come on the radio and I’m singing them. I hear it in the grocery store and I wanna dance to it. ‘The Greatest Showman,’ sequel, part two, come on.” She praised the film further, saying “That movie makes you feel good. People love it. Kids love it. Grownups love it. I love it, more please.”

What did Hugh Jackman recently say about a ‘Greatest Showman’ sequel?

It’s clear that Williams is more than ready to make a sequel to the 2017 classic. However, it doesn’t look as though that will be happening anytime soon. Jackman, who said in 2019 that he would love to be a part of a sequel, per Screen Rant, recently told Variety that he hasn’t heard of any updates that indicate a sequel is in the works. “There’s always a chance, I’ve done a few sequels in my time. There’s no plan, there’s no script that I know of yet,” Jackman said.

In spite of the fact that nothing has been confirmed regarding a sequel for The Greatest Showman, fans remain hopeful. After all, with both Jackman and Williams on board for more, something could materialize over the next few years.