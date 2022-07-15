Mickey Rourke Once Respected Very Few Actors Because He Believed Many ‘Sucked’

Actor Mickey Rourke doesn’t mince words regarding his beliefs and issues with the film industry. So in regards to his fellow actors working in Hollywood, Rourke didn’t sugarcoat what he thought about their talent.

Mickey Rourke believed that most actors weren’t that good

Rourke has been very candid about his feelings regarding certain actors in the film industry. To the Iron Man star, Hollywood appeared to reward an actor’s box-office potential more than their talent.

“I have respect for very few actors and actresses. Some of them get a lot of acclaim but just because their movie made $200 million at the box office; they still suck. I got no respect for them and I used to let them know it,” he once said in an interview with Parade.

But Rourke decided to show a little restraint over his opinions for the sake of his career.

“It was important for me to put that aside and go, ‘You know what? This is a business. If you kiss the right ass and you get lucky on a movie or two, you could last 10 years.’ So, now, I just keep my mouth shut and pet my chihuahuas.”

Mickey Rourke on the few actors he did respect

Rourke’s opinions on actors and the film industry were beliefs he’d held onto since the early days of his career. In a resurfaced interview with the LA Times, The Wrestler star offered a similar opinion on his contemporaries. Even back then, Rourke felt that mediocrity was rewarded far too often in Hollywood.

“When I was younger, I saw being an actor as something to be looked up to,” he said. “It’s not that way anymore. Look around. You can be mediocre, the way most actors are, and you can still be a top movie star, even if your movies are boring and predictable. All you have to do is know how to sell yourself, let yourself be manufactured.”

At the same time, Rourke respected some of the veteran actors in the film industry like Oscar-winner Al Pacino.

“There are guys I respect. Brando has always done it his way and he’s been great. Al Pacino held onto his roots and never sold out,” he added. “And then there are these other guys. . . .They consider it a stretch if they grow a mustache!”

Mickey Rourke once felt he worked with a bad actor who fooled everyone into believing she was good

Rourke has worked alongside many female co-stars over the years. But there was one co-star who he didn’t particularly enjoy working with because of her acting ability. The Angel Eyes star believed this co-star wasn’t as good as she was made out to be, and it showed through her work.

“If they know their work, fine, if they’re don’t, f*** ’em. I worked with an actress recently who, despite having a reputation as a ‘good actress,’ s***s herself when that little red light comes on. She’s fooled everyone into thinking she’s a lot better than she is,” he told Moviehole. “Working with someone like that is a pain in the ass, ya know?

But Rourke didn’t name the actor he was referring to.

