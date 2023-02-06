Micky Dolenz Left Baffled by The Monkees’ Unexpected Trending

The Monkees musician Micky Dolenz tweeted his confusion about why the group trended for no apparent reason. Not that it was unpleasant, and it also didn’t stop him from enjoying the fun with his fans.

The group of multi-talented stars skyrocketed to fame on television in the ’60s, and only Dolenz remains now. However, their appeal keeps their fan base active and reaching new generations. And this is sometimes shown through random spikes in online chatter.

Micky Dolenz | (L) Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images (R) Noam Galai/WireImage

Micky Dolenz is the last surviving member of The Monkees

The Monkees met as four hopeful actors with various degrees of musical abilities. They ended up playing a band for television but also being one in real life. After premiering in 1966, The Monkees was an enormous hit. But the last original episode aired in 1968.

By the time Davy Jones bowed out of the group in 1970, Peter Tork had already left, and Mike Nesmith was gone to pursue other paths, too. That left Dolenz as the only original member, and The Monkees were considered officially broken up (per Ultimate Classic Rock).

Dolenz, Jones, and Tork began touring together again in the late ’80s, and Nesmith occasionally joined them. Notably, he was intent on distancing himself and his musical career at times.

After Jones died in 2012, the three remaining Monkees reunited and celebrated their 50th anniversary. Then, Tork died in 2019, and at some point, Nesmith started to have a change of heart. He embraced what The Monkees meant to fans, connecting with them again in a way he said he never would.

Dolenz and Nesmith carried The Monkees’ flag together until Nesmith died in 2021, and Dolenz became the last remaining Monkee again.

Micky Dolenz had ‘no idea’ why The Monkees randomly trended

I have no idea why the @TheMonkees are trending right now… https://t.co/Nbzhj5biUc — Micky Dolenz (@TheMickyDolenz1) January 30, 2023

When Dolenz noticed that The Monkees were randomly trending in 2023, he shared his confusion with fans on Twitter. “I have no idea why [The Monkees] are trending right now,” he wrote along with a retweet of a video for their song, “Randy Scouse Git.”

Fans were talking about them, just because, sharing random facts about the sometimes quarreling members and their music. Dolenz was kind enough to engage with some of them, too.

The Monkees might be the most influential pop-rock band ever

Micky will be performing the Monkees' Headquarters album + all of their hits at @SugarLoafPAC on April 10th, 2023! Get your tickets here: https://t.co/dOXzOl02WT pic.twitter.com/7T6nueyvAK — The Monkees (@TheMonkees) January 31, 2023

Some argued that The Monkees were a fabricated band and discounted the impact of their music because they initially came together for a television show. But hilarious as that show was, it was relatively short-lived.

However, their touring longevity speaks to their musical appeal — not their acting. And their fans still show up for them, even though most have sadly died. This indicates they made many favorable moves along their long career path.

In 2021, Vanity Fair labeled The Monkees as the most influential pop-rock group. They called them “a talented and original band, a pop-culture force, a touchstone for multiple generations, a lasting influence, and even today, a viable commodity.”

To that, we say indeed! As a side note, even as this article is being typed, Dolenz is preparing for a tour to celebrate The Monkees throughout April 2023. Tour dates are available on his website, and we can’t wait!