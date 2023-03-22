‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once and Always’ Trailer Brings Back Trini – Addressing The Original Actor’s Tragic Death

The time has finally come for Power Rangers fans. To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the American Mighty Morphin Power Rangers TV series, Netflix will release Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once and Always movie. Original stars David Yost (Billy) and Walter Emanuel Jones (Zack), Johnny Yong Bosch (Adam), Steve Cardenas (Rocky), Karan Ashley (Aisha), and Catherine Sutherland (Kat) will return. But after over 20 years, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once and Always will finally address what happened to Trini.

David Yost, Walter Emanuel Jones, and Charlie Kersh ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Once and Always’ | via Netflix

Thuy Trang died in a car accident seven years after leaving ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’

The 30-year reunion special may be emotional for many fans who grew up with the original American series and the franchise as a whole. Yost, Jason David Frank, Jones, Bosch, Amy Jo Johnson, Austin St. John, and Thuy Trang were the first to wear the Ranger suits and protect the earth. But in 1994, there were problems behind the scenes.

Due to disputes over pay, Walter St. John and Trang left the series. They passed the torch onto the next generation of actors. But once a Ranger, always a Ranger. There was always hope that the actors would return for cameos or reunions like JDF did. In 2001, tragedy struck the fan base when it was announced that Mighty Morphin Power Rangers star Thuy Trang had died in a car accident.

The beloved Yellow Ranger actor was 27 years old at the time. According to Entertainment Weekly, Trang and a friend were traveling between San Francisco and LA. Trang was meant to be the bridesmaid of her friend. But in a tragic turn of events, the car veered off course and hit the roadside rock face.

For the 25th anniversary, the original cast looked back on their time with her. “It hurt my heart to lose her. She was way too young and had so much more to share with the world,” said Jones. Yost added, “I was so shocked. I remember calling Thuy’s voicemail a few times after I found out just to hear her voice and leave her a message saying I’ll miss her.” Since Trang’s death, the Power Rangers franchise never addressed why Trini never returned, but Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once and Always finally closes her story.

‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once and Always’ had Trini die in battle against an old enemy

Set to release on Netflix in April, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once and Always has the original Rangers once again facing their first enemy, Rita Repulsa. But this time, Rita has a new robotic body. Hellbent on revenge, she will stop at nothing to finally destroy the Rangers. As fans got emotional seeing Yost, Jones and the others return, they never expected Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once and Always to include Thuy Trang as Trini.

After over 20 years, the franchise will finally put her to rest and address why Trini never returned concerning Trang’s death. The trailer revealed what is supposedly Trini as the Yellow Ranger alongside Billy and Zack as they come face to face with Rita. But Rita gets the upper hand during the battle, supposedly killing Trini.

Tears flowed when the trailer revealed a young girl angrily telling Billy and Zack, “She killed mom. We gotta destroy her.” As Billy and Zack vow to stop Rita from hurting anyone again, the scene pans to the young girl looking at something. Fans saw a real-life framed photo of Trang as Trini for the first time in what seems like forever. Next to it is a child’s framed drawing. The girl is Trini’s daughter, Minh Kwan (Charlie Kersh).

Not only will fans tear up seeing their original heroes return, but knowing that Trini’s story will finally come to a close the way it deserved. The first Yellow Ranger will die in battle. Trini’s memory will be honored in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once and Always, as well as Trang’s. There is the possibility that Trini’s daughter will take on the mantle of Yellow Ranger.

How will the Power Rangers movie address the death of Jason Dravid Frank?

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once and Always has even heavier weight due to the recent passing of the GOAT Ranger, Jason David Frank. JDF was the original Green and White Ranger since the inception of the Mighty Morphin. He will always be the longest-reigning active Power Ranger since 1993. He dedicated his life to Power Rangers, and the fan base was heartbroken when learning of his death on Nov. 19, 2022.

But when it comes to Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once and Always, he was not involved. According to ComicBook.com, the special was filmed before his death. But JDF revealed in interviews that he had not been recently involved in Power Rangers. But not only does Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once and Always trailer show the Yellow Ranger, but the original Green Ranger.

Fans are unsure how the storyline will play out or who is wearing the Green Ranger helmet. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once and Always will be a rollercoaster of emotions.