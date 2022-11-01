What Was Migos Rapper Takeoff’s Net Worth At the Time of His Death?

It’s a sad day for fans of the Migos. On Nov. 1, 2022, member Takeoff was shot and killed while attending a party in Houston, Texas. Despite being only 28 years old, the rapper had accomplished a lot in his music career. The wealth that he amassed in his short life was certainly indicative of his success. But what was Takeoff’s net worth at the time of his death?

Takeoff | Taylor Hill/WireImage

When did Takeoff, Offset, and Quavo form the hip-hop group, Migos?

Born Kirshnik Khari Ball, Takeoff grew up in Georgia, not far from Atlanta. He developed an interest in music at a young age, admiring artists like Outkast and Gucci Mane. Eventually, his passion for music led him to form a group with two of his family members. Quavious Keyate Marshall, professionally known as Quavo, and Kiari Kendrell Cephus, known professionally as Offset, would comprise the Migos group. However, Variety reports that the trio originally referred to themselves as Polo Club.

We’re deeply saddened to learn about the tragic loss of Takeoff at the hands of a fatal shooting. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and fans during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/t4dXtyRxpF — MTV (@MTV) November 1, 2022

RELATED: Takeoff’s Heartbreaking Last Interview: ‘It’s Time to Give Me My Flowers, I Don’t Wanna Lay Down When I Ain’t Here’

It took a bit for the Migos to find their stride. Certainly, Takeoff’s net worth wasn’t immediately impacted when the group first formed in 2008. The group released two mixtapes before their eventual breakthrough in 2013. In 2013, it was their song “Versace” that earned them mainstream recognition. The trio became even more popular after Drake remixed the tune. The group’s popularity continued to rise, and eventually, they scored their first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Bad and Boujee” in 2016.

What was Takeoff’s net worth at the time of his death?

Though “Bad and Boujee” is the most famous Migos song, they also have other notable tunes. Fans of the group aren’t likely to forget “Stir Fry.” The trio also collaborated with wildly popular artists like Drake on “Walk It Talk It” and Cardi B with “MotorSport.” Being in Migos was certainly a boon to Takeoff’s wealth. Songwriting, touring, and performing made him a pretty penny. At the time of his death, he was worth a staggering $26 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Takeoff, man…

Offset lost a brother he'll never get to fix things with.

For nothing.

Quavo lost his nephew.

For nothing.

Rap lost a good one.

For nothing.

All this bloodshed.

For nothing.

It'll never make sense.

Never ever.

Rest in Peace.

Prayers to the family of the fallen. pic.twitter.com/6l4PUO2wp1 — juice wayne (@visecs) November 1, 2022

The ‘Bad and Boujee’ artist released his only solo album in 2018

Though being part of the Migos was certainly the biggest impact on Takeoff’s net worth, it wasn’t the only way he made his money. In 2018, Takeoff released his lone solo album, The Last Rocket. While the album wasn’t as popular as the one that he made with his family members, it still performed well. Variety reports that it debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200.

Takeoff and Quavo recently released the album ‘Built for Infinity Links’ independently of Offset

Just last month, Takeoff released his final album, Built for Infinity Links, with Quavo. In the last few years, the pair have continued to collaborate together whilst Offset has released solo music. The album was well-received by many fans, with some calling it some of Takeoff’s best work. Unfortunately, the project was his last.