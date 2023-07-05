Mike Tindall and Zara Phillips put on a united front during royal appearances, much like Prince William and Kate Middleton.

In the often-guarded world of British royalty, Mike Tindall and Zara Phillips have emerged as the royal couple who aren’t afraid of a little public affection. With a show of remarkable closeness at the Royal Ascot, the duo unabashedly expressed their emotions, revealing a profound bond of trust and mutual support.

According to a body language expert, their public affection mirrors another beloved royal pair – Prince William and Kate Middleton. However, Mike and Zara also set themselves apart, enjoying a freedom and relaxed interaction unique to their place in the royal circle.

Mike Tindall and Zara Phillips | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Mike Tindall and Zara Phillips fearlessly express their emotions in public

During their appearance at Royal Ascot, Mike and Zara displayed a remarkable closeness in front of the cameras. The couple showed a willingness to openly express their emotions in public, according to one body language expert.

Speaking to Betfair Slots, Darren Stanton, a specialist in interpreting non-verbal cues, discussed the couple’s profound bond observed at the racecourse. Stanton revealed that the affectionate duo serve as pillars of support for one another and present an unmistakably tactile demeanor.

“Mike and Zara are incredibly close. It’s clear they are each other’s rocks. Their body language shows they are also very tactile with each other, which tells us there is huge trust between them,” Stanton shared.

Mike and Zara frequently engage in affectionate gestures like embracing and holding hands. For Stanton, this is similar to how William and Kate approach their public life.

These royals behave much like Prince William and Kate Middleton

After observing Mike and Zara at Royal Ascot, Stanton drew comparisons between them and William and Kate. Stanton pointed out how Zara and Mike share a commonality with the Prince and Princess of Wales, specifically their ability consistently present a unified front.

“Mike and Zara are similar to Kate and William in that they will put on a united front at these types of events,” Stanton explained.

Although there are clear comparisons, Stanton also noted differences between the couples when they are performing their royal duties.

Stanton shared that Mike tends to actively participate and engage more than William in public. His actions frequently exhibit a higher level of physicality and liveliness, which boils down to differences in personalities.

Furthermore, William and Kate are under considerably more pressure to follow protocols than Mike and Zara. When it comes to their public engagements with the royal family, Mike and Zara enjoy greater freedom, which is evident in their relaxed interactions with one another.

Mike Tindall loves sharing the limelight with Zara Phillips

Continuing his analysis, Stanton delved into the intricacies of Mike and Zara’s relationship. According to the body language expert, both individuals possess strong and distinct personalities, yet this characteristic does not hinder their ability to support one another.

Stanton explained how Mike was at ease putting Zara center stage during their recent appearance at Royal Ascot. Despite their strong wills, Mike looked more than happy to shine a light on Zara at the event.

“During their appearance at Royal Ascot, Mike wasn’t afraid to let Zara take center stage. He was seen stepping back a bit to let Zara go ahead and lead the way. That is him giving her the limelight. It shows his trust in her and the fact he cares a lot about giving her that independence, too,” Stanton stated.

Stanton also discussed Zara’s fashion decision to don a vibrant floral midi dress. The outfit showcased her desire to make a bold statement and command attention while exuding an air of ease and assurance.

The expert added that Zara knew her outfit choice would command notice and draw curious glances. The manner in which she carried herself reflects both comfort and self-assurance in her own identity.