Mike Tindall’s ‘Disrespectful’ TMI About Princess Anne on ‘I’m a Celebrity’ Might Hurt Some Royals, Former Contestant Says

A former contestant on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here shared their thoughts on Mike Tindall’s behavior and “disrespectful” disclosure about his mother-in-law, Princess Anne, in the current season. Some spectators find his antics hilarious. But others argue he “demeans” his family, likely displeasing certain members.

Mike Tindall shared a story about Princess Anne seeing his underwear on ‘I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!’

Zara Tindall, nee Phillips, Princess Anne’s daughter, married Mike in 2011. Notably, they do not carry royal titles or participate in royal duties. However, Queen Elizabeth II was Zara’s grandmother.

Mike joined the ITV series I’m a Celebrity and revealed a few details about life as a royal to his cast mates. For example, while chatting about how his style of dancing is a little wild, he noted that he often brings a spare suit to events because of how often he rips his pants. Then, he shared a tale about his mother-in-law (per People).

“Ripped my trousers straight in front of her,” he shared. “It happened to be that the boxers that I had on at that time said, ‘nibble my n*ts.'”

“As I’ve turned round, she’s gone, ‘I’d rather not,'” he added.

Former ‘I’m a Celebrity’ contestant thinks Mike Tindall’s antics and Princess Anne TMI would ‘hurt’ some royals

Edwina Currie is a former politician who appeared on the fourteenth season of the British reality show. Speaking on behalf of Slingo, she noted that Mike, a former rugby player, “doesn’t hold back when it comes to talking about his pants and his mother-in-law … !”

She added, “I thought the story about revealing his underwear to Princess Anne was too much information. It’s a bit disrespectful to Princess Anne, even though I can’t imagine she will care. I can imagine it’s hurt some other members of the royal family, and I don’t think it should be happening.”

Royal expert agrees Mike Tindall’s antics on ‘I’m a Celebrity’ could offend the royal family

Royal author Angela Levin predicted Mike’s behavior on the show displeases some royals, including his wife’s cousins, Prince William and Kate Middleton. Levin said the Prince and Princess of Wales would likely be “very sad and very upset” by how he represents the family (per Daily Mail).

Levin also thinks Princess Anne and Zara have reason to be offended. “I think that demeans not just his wife, but his mother-in-law Princess Anne — and other members of the royal family,” she added. “It’s not just a joke.”

On the other hand, a brand expert predicted to the Daily Mail’s Femail that Mike would experience a boost in popularity. “The true value of the show is what you do after it,” Nick Ede said.

“Whether he gets a prime role as a sports pundit or panelist or host of a show, who knows, but for ‘brand Tindall’ this is a great step and will increase his celebrity equity tenfold,” Ede added. “All eyes will be on Mike this year.”

