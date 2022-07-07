Mila Kunis’ ‘Heart Skipped a Beat’ When She Reconnected With Ashton Kutcher

As one of Hollywood’s most high-profile couples, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are used to having their relationship in the headlines. While the couple likes to keep their children away from the spotlight, they have frequently opened up about their romance, discussing how it went from one based on friendship to true, lasting love. Fans love learning what they can about how Kunis and Kutcher established their relationship – and they are especially fond of hearing about the enduring connection that they share, as Kunis has talked about many times.

When did Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher meet?

Actor Ashton Kutcher (L) and Actress Mila Kunis during the FOX Television Critics Association Press Tour on January 16, 2004 at the Renaissance Hollywood Hotel in Hollywood, CA. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Kunis and Kutcher first met in the late ’90s, when they were both cast in the sitcom That ’70s Show. Though they played love interests Michael Kelso and Jackie Burkhart for several seasons, Kunis was much younger than Kutcher, and they maintained a strictly platonic relationship while working together.

After Kutcher left the series in 2005, he and Kunis pursued other romantic relationships. Kutcher married Demi Moore, while Kunis was in a long-term relationship with actor Macaulay Culkin. However, in 2011, both Kutcher and Kunis split with their respective significant others. And when the former co-stars reconnected at an award show in 2012, sparks flew.

Mila Kunis revealed that her heart ‘skipped a beat’ when they reconnected

The two developed immediate chemistry upon reuniting. In a 2016 interview with James Corden, Kunis opened up about that fateful evening, revealing she saw him from the back first, commenting on his height. “Then he turned around, and I went [gasp].”

Kunis couldn’t believe what happened next. “And then that moment that you hear or see in movies where like your heart skips a beat, and it happened with Ashton, and I was like, ‘Stop it!'” she explained. “It was the weirdest thing. I was like, ‘This isn’t really happening.'”

At first, their romance was strictly for fun. Kunis described how they became “friends with benefits.” Eventually, the former co-stars realized that their feelings for each other were too special to ignore — and they made it official.

What has Mila Kunis said about her marriage to Ashton Kutcher?

In October 2014, Kunis and Kutcher welcomed their first child together. Less than a year later, they tied the knot. They have since expanded their family further, welcoming a son in December 2016. They are still happily together, working on projects and growing as a couple. No one is more surprised than Kunis at the fact that the former co-stars ended up together. In a 2016 interview with Howard Stern, Kunis revealed how everything worked out between them.

“We started dating with the idea we were both never going to get married,” Kunis said. “A year later, we were like, ‘Tomorrow, let’s (get married).'” Kunis went on to note that things worked out as they were supposed to and that she’s glad they didn’t start dating when they were working on That ’70s Show. “We would never be together based on the people that we used to be,” the actor revealed.

