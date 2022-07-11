Miles Teller Admits ‘Top Gun 3’ Depends on Tom Cruise, ‘It’s All Up to Tom’

Top Gun: Maverick is the most successful movie of 2022 so far. While the original Top Gun is 36 years old, fans old and new flocked to see the latest Tom Cruise movie that has received rave reviews from critics and audiences. Its success has many fans wondering if there will be a Top Gun 3 and star Miles Teller says it’s all up to Cruise.

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ is still performing well at the box office

Tom Cruise, Keleigh Sperry Teller, and Miles Teller | Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Top Gun: Maverick brings Tom Cruise back as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. Maverick returns to TOPGUN academy where he is now training a group of pilots to go on a dangerous mission. One of the young pilots is Rooster (Miles Teller), the son of Goose (Anthony Edwards), Maverick’s old flying partner in the first Top Gun. The two have an interesting dynamic that they need to outgrow in order to perform the mission successfully.

Critics and audiences have responded remarkably well to this movie and that has translated at the box office. Top Gun: Maverick has made over $1 billion at the box office and is the first movie of Cruise’s career to achieve that milestone. It is also the second movie since the pandemic to cross a billion dollars besides Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Miles Teller says ‘Top Gun 3’ depends on Tom Cruise

Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller has revealed that he has been "having some conversations" with Tom Cruise about a possible Top Gun 3. https://t.co/DSlS6yrljl pic.twitter.com/Z4fwrlkNjT — IGN (@IGN) July 10, 2022

Paramount hasn’t confirmed whether a Top Gun 3 is happening or not, but considering the success of this sequel, it has to be something the studio is considering. In an interview with ET, Miles Teller says he has talked to Cruise about the possibility of a third Top Gun but it all comes down to whether Cruise wants to make one or not.

“That would be great, but that’s all up to TC,” Teller said. “It’s all up to Tom. I’ve been having some conversations with him about it. We’ll see.”

Co-star Glen Powell and director Joseph Kosinski shared similar sentiments to Teller with Indiewire. Both said that the possibility is there but it all depends on whether Cruise believes Top Gun 3 could be just as good.

“I think Tom, basically, his sort of motto at the beginning of this thing is, if you can’t beat the earlier movies, there’s no reason in doing it at all,” Powell said. “There’s no reason in just adding another movie to the filmography of the world if it doesn’t contribute or beat the original.”

Does Tom Cruise do sequels?

The answer to that question simply is yes. Cruise is a part of the Mission: Impossible franchise which has its 7th and 8th entry, Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One & Two on the way. The actor also starred in a sequel to Jack Reacher.

The main challenge with Top Gun 3 appears to be whether Tom Cruise thinks it’s a good idea or not. It took him 36 years to make a sequel to the original Top Gun and Top Gun: Maverick did not end in a manner where a sequel is really necessary. If a third entry does happen, audiences would show up as evident by the Top Gun: Maverick box office.

Top Gun: Maverick is still in theaters.

RELATED: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Has No Confirmed Streaming Release Date, According to Paramount Exec