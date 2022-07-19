Miles Teller Was Initially Unsure About ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Because the Script Was ‘Not in the Best Shape’

Top Gun: Maverick is the highest-grossing and arguably the most praised movie of 2022. Starring in this movie seems like a no-brainer. However, Miles Teller, who plays Rooster, reveals that he was initially skeptical about joining the Top Gun sequel because of a messy script. However, he was eventually convinced to join Top Gun: Maverick by Tom Cruise.

Miles Teller joins the ‘Top Gun’ franchise as Rooster

Teller has been a part of other franchises including the Fantastic Four and the Divergent series. However, neither of those franchises are as beloved as Top Gun which has a lot of nostalgia from people who grew up with it in the 1980s. Teller plays an important part in Top Gun: Maverick as Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw, the son of Goose (Anthony Edwards), the old flying partner of Maverick (Cruise) who dies in the first movie.

Rooster plays an important role in the sequel as he not only wants to become a great pilot himself but he also works as a connection to the original film for Maverick. The two have an uncomfortable dynamic at first as Rooster still holds some blame toward Maverick for his father’s death. They do eventually work out their differences in time to survive a dangerous assignment.

Teller put his trust in Tom Cruise for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

In an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, Miles Teller reveals that he was unsure about joining Top Gun: Maverick. Part of the reason why was because the actor felt the script was not in “the best shape.” He also wasn’t sure if he wanted to be a part of something this massive. However, Cruise, being the superstar that he is, eventually convinced him to be a part of the academy.

“I actually was fairly uncertain whether I wanted to do it,” Teller admitted. “I look back at that now and I think that’s very foolish, but at the time that is where I was at. I just didn’t know if I wanted to be a part of this thing I knew was going to be massive because it changes your life. I really just bet on Tom, because the first script that I got was really not in the best shape. I feel really lucky that he wanted to share that world with me.”

Top Gun: Maverick has grossed over $1 billion worldwide, so it’s hard to believe that anyone would ever question being a part of it. Thankfully, Teller was convinced to join because his performance as Rooster is an essential part of the movie.

Will there be a ‘Top Gun’ 3?

The surprise success of Top Gun: Maverick has many wondering if Paramount is going to give a Top Gun 3 the green light. Miles Teller recently shared with Entertainment Tonight that he has had conversations with Cruise about a possible Top Gun 3, but it all comes down to whether Cruise wants to make one or not. This sequel doesn’t necessarily end in a way that sets up a third movie, but Paramount is certainly keeping its options open.

Top Gun: Maverick is currently in theaters.

