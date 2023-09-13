Miles Teller admits that surprising Keleigh Teller is no small feat, but he managed to surprise her with a proposal she never saw coming.

Their love story, from a chance meeting at a Black Keys concert to a dreamy proposal under an African sky, is filled with unexpected turns and endearing moments. At the top of that list is how Miles surprised his beloved Keleigh with a proposal she never saw coming.

Miles Teller and his wife met by chance

Miles and Keleigh first crossed paths in 2013 during a concert featuring The Black Keys. In a 2019 chat with Vogue, Miles shared he was initially uncertain about where he stood with Keleigh.

The two met through mutual friends, and from the get-go, Keleigh grabbed Miles’ attention. Despite an initial attraction, the pair did not spark an immediate romance. But that all changed when she finally agreed to dance with him.

“Keleigh had caught my eye early in the night, and we talked. I didn’t think it went well, but after a few more attempts, I got her to dance with me, and a week later, we went on a date. After we met, I knew she was the one,” he explained.

Even though Miles had doubts, Keleigh admitted that his charm was undeniable. She was smitten with the actor, describing him as incredibly charismatic and utterly endearing right from their initial meeting.

Their romance continued strong for several years with the pair making multiple public appearances. Miles popped the big question a few years later, and his proposal was about as romantic as it gets.

The ‘Top Gun’ star surprised Keleigh with a romantic proposal

Miles proposed to Keleigh following a romantic journey of four years. The big proposal occurred in 2017 while the pair was on an exotic safari in South Africa.

According to Elle, Miles admitted he was anxious about bringing the ring to Africa. But with a little help from their guide, he pulled off a surprisingly romantic proposal.

“I had our guide, early in the morning, tie a rose to a tree… [We] walked up to this nice scenic vista having coffee,” Miles shared. “She looked over and saw a rose and thought somebody had died. Which, whatever.”

Progressing closer, Keleigh noticed a piece of paper attached to the rose, displaying the dates they had been together.

Miles continued: “I said, ‘This is the day you became my girlfriend, and today was the last day you woke up as my girlfriend.’”

Keleigh reminisced that the moment was very emotional and forever imprinted on her mind. She appreciated the depth of thought Miles put into the proposal, which she called perfect.

In September 2019, the couple exchanged vows in a relaxed yet charming ceremony in Maui, Hawaii. The choice of location served as a sentimental homage to her family’s cherished tradition of yearly trips to the enchanting island.

Miles Teller and his wife are Swifties

Miles and Keleigh recently found themselves amid the reverberation of music at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, where football star Aaron Rodgers joined them.

According to E! Online, the NFL star showcased a video clip on his social media of the pair, previously featured in Taylor’s 2021 hit “I Bet You Think About Me.”

Rodgers simply titled the post “Taylor time.”

Keleigh also gave her followers a glimpse by posting a celebratory picture from the VIP lounge at the event. Both have been ardently following Swift’s musical journey and were ecstatic about their appearance in her “Red (Taylor’s Version)” song video.

Keleigh fondly remembered her time with the iconic artist by expressing her admiration and jesting about being Taylor’s “invisible bride.”

Interestingly, Keleigh isn’t just a fan; she has three acting achievements. Beyond her involvement in Swift’s video, she graced another music video in 2011 and played a pivotal role in a 2017 short, “Dance.”