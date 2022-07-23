Miles Teller Would Love to Star in ‘Field of Dreams,’ ‘I Think it’s a Perfect Movie’

Everyone has a movie that they would love to have been a part of, but not everyone is lucky enough to be a major actor. Actor Miles Teller reveals that he would love to star in Field of Dreams but he wouldn’t want to reboot it. For Teller, this is a perfect blend of his love of acting and his love of baseball.

Teller is a major baseball fanatic

Fans of Miles Teller could assume that the actor is a fan of drumming or flying due to his roles in movies like Whiplash and Top Gun: Maverick. However, the actor is actually a massive baseball fanatic. He recently partnered with eBay and unveiled his ultimate “Vault Star Lineup” — a collection of valuable and rare baseball cards. In an interview with People, Teller explains why he is such an avid fan of the sport.

“I think for a lot of kids, especially when you’re at a young age, you pick the things where you can really bond with an adult over,” Teller said. “When I was a young kid, I wasn’t sharing stories of philosophy and this and that, it was baseball. It seems like a simple game, but it’s endless. And my fandom for it, as far as collecting things associated with the game, has remained a part of it for me.”

The actor also joked that if he wasn’t an actor, he may have become a professional baseball player.

“I played [baseball] in high school, but I was pretty small,” Teller shared. ” I didn’t hit my growth spurt till my senior year, and then after high school. So I say I went D1 acting instead because I went to [NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts].”

Miles Teller would love to star in the movie ‘Field of Dreams’

Miles Teller recently starred in Top Gun: Maverick, a sequel to the 1986 movie and the highest-grossing movie of 2022 so far. The sequel recreates many iconic moments from the classic movie and Teller shared with E! News that another classic movie he would love to be a part of is Field of Dreams.

“Although by saying that, I’m implying that I would want to reboot it. I think it’s a perfect movie,” he explained. “It’s just that father-son thing. I think that’s how a lot of kids bond with their dad. I was lucky—my dad and I could talk about a good amount of things—but still, for me, having a catch is just very therapeutic. It’s the equivalent of me walking on the beach.”

Field of Dreams is a 1985 movie starring Kevin Costner as an Iowa farmer who builds a baseball field after hearing a prophetic message from a mysterious voice. After he builds it, the ghosts of great baseball players arrive to play ball. Field of Dreams is considered to be a classic movie and is a dream scenario for many baseball fans, such as Miles Teller.

What else is Miles Teller in?

In addition to Top Gun: Maverick, Miles Teller is having a great 2022 with performances in movies and TV. He recently appeared in Spiderhead on Netflix and also had a major role in The Offer on Paramount+. The Offer sees Teller working with another classic movie as it tells the story behind the making of The Godfather.

Top Gun: Maverick is now in theaters.

