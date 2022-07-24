Miley Cyrus Dated Patrick Schwarzenegger For 5 Months

When one celebrity dates another, we are bound to keep tabs on their dating timeline, from how they met to how long the relationship lasted. On that note, do you remember when Miley Cyrus and Patrick Schwarzenegger dated?

Yes, it might be almost a decade since then. But you may recall the “fling” the two stars had back in 2014. Let’s recap Miley and Schwarzenegger’s relationship and who they went on to date after the breakup.

November 2014: Miley Cyrus and Patrick Schwarzenegger get together

Even before dating rumors were confirmed true, Schwarzenegger was honest with his feelings toward Cyrus, according to the LA Times. He once told the media that he had had his sight on her for some time. Clearly, it wasn’t long before Cyrus reciprocated the feelings.

In November 2014, the two celebrities hooked up and went on a few dates together. They were also spotted at a football game, being all cozy and affectionate with one another. At the time, the “Wrecking Ball” singer was fresh from breaking up with Cyrus’s former fiancé, Liam Hemsworth.

Mid-2015: Cyrus and Schwarzenegger break up

After only five months of dating, Cyrus and Schwarzenegger called it quits. This did not come as a shock to fans who had already noticed a shift in how the couple related to each other, both in public and on social media.

The beginning of the end came after Schwarzenegger was seen getting too close for comfort with another woman while taking a summer break in Cabo San Lucas in March 2015. Schwarzenegger, the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, took to social media to clear the air, “Omg. It’s one of my best friends girlfriend…” he tweeted on the evening of March 16. “Would NEVER do anything against my GF.”

In a follow-up tweet, he said, “Girls have guy friends and guys have friends that are girls…” A source told E! News that he was “devastated and heartbroken” for the pain he caused Cyrus. “He doesn’t even know what to do with himself and just wants to hide from the world.”

The source added that accusations of him cheating made Schwarzenegger upset and embarrassed. “He’s had some friends around for support, but he’s very down and upset.”

The couple seemed to have worked things out after they were photographed having lunch together upon Schwarzenegger’s return. However, insiders confirmed that their love affair ended. They mutually decided to “take a break,” or in more direct terms, end the relationship.

After Cyrus and Schwarzenegger’s breakup

It wasn’t long until each party moved on. For Schwarzenegger, reports People, he met Abby Champion (his current girlfriend) in March 2016, almost immediately after ending things with Cyrus. They have been going strong ever since. In one of their sweet moments, he posted a heartfelt message on Instagram during her 25th birthday, calling her beautiful and faithful.

Schwarzenegger went on, “Love this girl so much!! Such a hard worker. So beautiful. Faithful. Drinks 2 cups of coffee! Loves ice cream. Loves her sugary cocktails. Loves Jesus & America too. Can’t wait till your back in town.” Champion spends time with Schwarzenegger’s family — proof of how well things are currently going.

Miley, on the other hand, is still on a quest to find true love as she has been spotted with multiple partners since her relationship with Schwarzenegger ended. She was first rumored to be in a relationship with Stella Maxwell after a TMZ crew pictured them making out.

She went on to date Hemsworth again in 2016. They married in 2018 and divorced less than a year later in 2019. Cyrus moved on to her next partner, Kaitlynn Carter. They announced their split but maintain a friendship.

Next came Cody Simpson, who Cyrus dated from October 2019 to August 2020. She took a short break from dating but resumed in 2021 when she started dating drummer Maxx Morando, who she is still seeing.

