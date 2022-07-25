Miley Cyrus Isn’t the 1 Who Convinced Liam Hemsworth to Go Vegan

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were one of pop culture’s most enduring couples for the better part of a decade. The singer and the Australian-born actor first fell in love on the set of their movie The Last Song, embarking on an epic romance that would span multiple engagements, many pets, and lots of tabloid headlines. Although they are no longer together, Hemsworth and Cyrus had a strong influence on each other throughout their lengthy romance. Interestingly enough, when it came to experimenting with a vegan diet, it wasn’t animal-lover Cyrus who convinced Hemsworth to make the switch.

How long were Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth together?

(L-R): Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. | Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Cyrus and Hemsworth first met in 2009, when Cyrus was already a Disney superstar, and Hemsworth was trying to make his mark on Hollywood. The couple was co-starring in the Nicholas Sparks film The Last Song. After sparks flew, they started dating. Cyrus and Hemsworth quickly became one of the cutest couples on the entertainment scene, frequently stepping out together and opening up about their instant chemistry.

The pair would split up and reconcile several times over the years following. However, by 2018, after weathering a house fire that destroyed most of their possessions, the two decided to tie the knot. They married in an intimate ceremony in December 2018, celebrating it on social media days later. Sadly, the marriage wouldn’t last — and in August 2019, both Cyrus and Hemsworth confirmed their split.

Why did Liam Hemsworth decide to go vegan?

Cyrus was in Hemsworth’s life for a decade, so it’s not surprising they shared some similarities. At one point, both performers followed a vegan diet. However, when Hemsworth opened up in 2016 about his vegan diet, he revealed that a different famous entertainer inspired him to make the lifestyle change.

According to Ask Men, Hemsworth’s former co-star, Woody Harrelson, motivated him to become a vegan. “I was finishing up the Hunger Games press tour and got the flu,” Hemsworth admitted. “Woody Harrelson told me that I should try eating raw vegetables. He’s got more energy than anyone I’ve ever met, along with the nicest guy in the world, so I tried it out. Since then I’ve felt amazing and have been eating that way ever since.” Hemsworth shared he’s particularly fond of vegan smoothies, made with spinach, berries, banana, almond butter, almond milk, and vegan protein.

Neither Miley Cyrus nor Liam Hemsworth currently follow a vegan diet

While Hemsworth might have enjoyed being vegan for a while, he no longer follows that lifestyle. In 2019, he ended up in the hospital with a kidney stone, an experience that changed his perspective on the diet. “I was vegan for almost four years, and then February of last year I was feeling lethargic,” the actor told Men’s Health. “Then I got a kidney stone. It was one of the most painful weeks of my life. I was doing press for Isn’t It Romantic. But I had to go to the hospital and get surgery.”

Ultimately, health professionals determined that Hemsworth’s kidney stone scare resulted from too much oxalate in his diet. Oxalate-high products include almonds, beetroot, spinach, and potatoes. “I had to completely rethink what I was putting in my body,” Hemsworth admitted. Though he’s no longer vegan, the actor still likes to eat healthily and follows a nutrient-rich diet.

Cyrus, who became vegan around the same time Hemsworth did, is also no longer a vegan. “I was vegan for a very long time and I’ve had to introduce fish and omegas into my life because my brain wasn’t functioning properly,” Cyrus told Joe Rogan in a 2020 interview. The singer admitted that she also experienced physical pain, ultimately deciding to rethink her vegan lifestyle. These days, she follows a mostly pescetarian diet.

RELATED: Dolly Parton Hasn’t Cooked for Miley Cyrus ‘in a Long Time’ Because She’s ‘Picky Now’