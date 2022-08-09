Miley Cyrus Later Unapologized for a Move She Pulled in Her Disney Days: ‘I’m Not Sorry’

Miley Cyrus rose to fame as the title character in the Disney Channel series Hannah Montana. She went on to become one of the biggest-selling musical artists of her generation. Cyrus made waves for her controversial outfits and mannerisms in the years after starring in Hannah Montana. She most notoriously appeared semi-nude on the cover of Vanity Fair as a teenager. While Cyrus apologized at the time for the racy photoshoot, the singer later rescinded her apology in her signature outspoken manner.

When did Vanity Fair release its controversial photoshoot with Miley Cyrus?

Miley Cyrus attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019, in Beverly Hills, California. | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

From 2006 until 2011, Miley Cyrus was a teen queen on the Disney Channel hit series, Hannah Montana. Bright and bubbly, Cyrus let the show help springboard her to pop culture stardom. And even while starring in the show, she was pursuing a career in music. However, in 2008, the young Disney star made headlines for an entirely different reason.

That year, Cyrus appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair magazine, seemingly topless, covered only by a bedsheet. Cyrus was 15 at the time. The backlash was swift, with many slamming Cyrus for the racy cover. According to Billboard, Cyrus immediately released an apology for her part in the photoshoot. “I took part in a photo shoot that was supposed to be ‘artistic,’ and now, seeing the photographs and reading the story, I feel so embarrassed,” read the statement. “I never intended for any of this to happen and I apologize to my fans who I care so deeply about.”

Miley Cyrus revoked her 2008 apology

In the following years, Cyrus went on to establish a whole new image for herself — that of a tough-talking, defiant rebel who doesn’t mind breaking boundaries and pushing barriers. By 2018, Cyrus had completely shed the Hannah Montana persona. That same year, she shared her real feelings on the infamous Vanity Fair shoot, taking to Twitter to retweet an image of one of the original headlines that slammed the photo. She added, “IM NOT SORRY. F*** YOU.”

Fans in the comments had a lot to say about Cyrus’s “un-apology.” “It was a beautiful picture!! We have an amazing Annie Leibovitz book, and I always change it to your page,” wrote one. Another noted, “Why should you apologize for anything, it’s your body to show however you chose.”

What has Miley Cyrus said about being a Disney star?

In many ways, Miley Cyrus will always be connected to the Disney Channel. Still, the outspoken pop star has her share of issues with child stardom and has opened up about the experience several times over the years. In an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, Cyrus revealed that she felt stifled by Hannah Montana in several ways. As reported by Celebrity Insider, Cyrus said “I had to evolve because Hannah (Montana) was larger than life, larger than me. I just felt like I was never going to even amount to the success of Hannah Montana.”

Cyrus has had her share of support from other stars along the way. Actor Shailene Woodley has been outspoken in her defense of Cyrus, claiming that she’s not being “mean or cruel” to anyone and that the pop star is just “being herself.” Certainly, fans love how Cyrus is never afraid to stand up for herself and speak out for what she believes in, no matter what others might say.

