Milla Jovovich’s Worst Movie Is So Terrible It Has a 0% Rotten Tomatoes Score

Even some of the best actors experience a flop or two. World-famous model and actor Milla Jovovich is no exception. Although the Resident Evil star has never won an Oscar, she boasts an impressive resumé of beloved movies. It surely helps soothe the sting of Milla Jovovich’s worst movie — 1991’s Return to the Blue Lagoon.

What is Milla Jovovich famous for?

Milla Jovovich | Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images

Milla Jovovich, born Milica Bogdanovna Jovovich, is a successful model and actor. She has appeared on over 100 magazine covers and in the cult classic video game-turned-movie franchise Resident Evil. Her performances as Alice in the film series have earned her acclaim as a formidable action heroine.

Fans of the Resident Evil movies love Jovovich as Alice, a security specialist for the Umbrella Corporation, who finds herself in the middle of a zombie apocalypse. Jovovich has starred in the films from the first one — Resident Evil (2002) — through the aptly named Resident Evil: Final Chapter. However, she didn’t appear in the 2021 reboot, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City.

Also notable is her role opposite Bruce Willis in the sci-fi action/adventure The Fifth Element and her appearance in the film Ultraviolet, IMDb reports. Jovovich was a natural in sci-fi action and will undoubtedly be remembered best for those roles.

That’s fortunate because it would be a shame to be remembered for the box-office bomb that was Return to the Blue Lagoon.

Milla Jovovich’s worst movie, ‘Return to the Blue Lagoon,’ was a flop

This all-action superstar is famous for her roles in the Resident Evil franchise. Tell us your answers in the comments below.

Watch Return To The Blue Lagoon tonight at 10:30

#FeelTheOtherSide pic.twitter.com/hi3EEN2sTD — andprive (@AndPrive) December 15, 2020

Once upon a time, Brooke Shields starred opposite Christopher Atkins in The Blue Lagoon, a 1980 movie that was critically panned yet commercially successful. Film critic Roger Ebert called it “the dumbest film of the year,” and a 14-year-old Shields received the first Razzie Award for worst actress.

Some might wonder why the studio would even bother making a sequel to a movie that cast minors in a sexualized way. Still, whatever the reason, Return to the Blue Lagoon happened, and it starred 15-year-old Milla Jovovich as Lilli.

The movie flopped spectacularly, earning a mere $2.8 million on an estimated $11 million budget. Not only was it commercially unsuccessful, but it also received scathing reviews. It’s so bad it has a 0% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Here are just a few of the scathing comments from reviewers:

“[Director William] Graham paints a picture of love that is tediously sexist. One for pervs and frustrated holidaymakers only,” Miranda Sawyer of Empire Magazine wrote.

“Return to the Blue Lagoon is neither campy enough to be howlingly funny nor prurient enough to be provocative,” Carrie Rickey of the Philadelphia Enquirer opined.

And Jo Berry of Radio Times called it “a textbook example of a disaster that amazingly manages not only to contain bad acting and an appalling script but also some of the most unconvincing love scenes ever committed to film.”

However, despite panning Return to the Blue Lagoon, Kevin Thomas of the Los Angeles Times credited Jovovich for her “capable” acting. He called her “a beauty recalling the very young Myrna Loy” who “should survive this particular shipwreck.”

Will she appear in Netflix’s ‘Resident Evil’ series?

Netflix recently released the trailer for its live-action adaptation of the Resident Evil video game, and viewers agree it looks pretty intense. In a bit of tongue-in-cheek quippiness, The Hollywood Reporter called it “The Running Dead.”

The series will stay true to its roots of high-level action, gore, and “badass female characters.”

However, Milla Jovovich will not appear in the new version of Resident Evil. But by the looks of the trailer, the lead roles are in the hands of capable new stars. Time will tell if fans of the franchise will be happy with the latest iteration.

Netflix’s Resident Evil will premiere on July 14.

RELATED: 5 Video Game TV Show Adaptation To Look Forward To In 2022