Actor Milly Alcock is best known for her role as Rhaenyra Targaryen on HBO’s House of the Dragon. Alcock’s full name is Amelia May Alcock, and she was born and raised in Australia. The 23-year-old has been acting for years, and during that time, she’s built herself a pretty solid net worth for her age. How much is the Australian HBO star worth?

Milly Alcock’s net worth is estimated around $2 million

Alcock’s acting career began when she was hardly a teenager. Her first on-screen role was as a guest star on Wonderland, an Australian show on the country’s Network Ten channel. Alcock first starred in a school play as a little girl, which piqued her interest in acting. From there, she attended a performing arts high school in Sydney, Australia, but subsequently dropped out upon earning the lead role in a six-part series called Upright. She seemingly has no regrets about dropping out, telling the The Sydney Morning Herald, “School’s never been for me. I’ve never been somebody who’s thrived in the school environment.” Dropping out proved to have its benefits, as Alcock later won the Casting Guild of Australia’s Rising Star Award in 2018 for her performance in the series.

In 2020, Alcock earned her breakthrough American role: she would be a young Princess Rhaenrya on House of the Dragon, an HBO series that serves the sister show to the ever-popular Game of Thrones. The show premiered in 2022, and it’s put Alcock on the map. She prepared for the role by watching GoT, which she said she didn’t watch when it first premiered because she was “about eight or nine or something when it first showed up, so it wasn’t really appropriate,” she told Nylon. “It was incredibly new and exciting and daunting, because I’ve only ever done Australian TV,” she said of filming House of the Dragon, though she was excited to step into the role.

Alcock’s actual salary for the show hasn’t been revealed, but it’s no secret the GoT cast was making a pretty penny by the show’s end. These days, Alcock’s net worth is estimated to be around $2 million, per Celebrity Net Worth, a lot of which likely comes from her other acting jobs, too. House of the Dragon is only in the process of developing its second season, so there is plenty of time for Alcock to make more money.

Milly Alcock has said she doesn’t want to get too excited about the role

When asked how she feels about being in such a massive role, Alcock told Nylon that she tries to just look at it as a “part-time job.” She actually said it’s “straining” to see her own face all the time, and that it “f***in’ sucks.”

“I’m trying to not look at it and trying not to engage with it because it doesn’t benefit me. It just makes me incredibly anxious. Me seeing my face constantly is straining. No one should have to do that. It f***in’ sucks, man. I don’t know how the socialites of the world can do that. It’s kind of driving me off the wall. It’s an incredibly difficult space to navigate.”

Alcock said her friends back home are very “normal,” all attending college and whatnot, so she’s found it hard to find people who relate to her life. Still, she seems thankful for the opportunity.