Milo Ventimiglia’s New Series Could Make ‘This Is Us’ Fans Forget About Jack Pearson

Former This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia dove headfirst into a new project for ABC. This will be his first starring role in a series since wrapping his six-season run as Jack Pearson, patriarch of the Pearson clan on the NBC series. Subsequently, The Company You Keep showcases a new side to the famous actor and could make This Is Us fans forget about good-guy Jack Pearson.

Milo Ventimiglia played ‘This Is Us’ Jack Pearson for six years

Ventimiglia told People Magazine that fans believed Jack Pearson was a “superhero” in fans’ eyes.

“I like that Jack felt like an attainable superhero,” the actor said of his This Is Us role.

“I like that he was someone any man could be. Despite his flaws, he still did his best to show the ones he loved how much they meant to him. He gave them everything they needed to go forward and have happy lives.”

However, Ventimiglia continued, “I think he was [an] inspiration to a bunch of great fathers and great husbands and something we needed to see out of men.”

‘The Company You Keep’ debuts on ABC

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor will play a con-man in the drama, based on a Korean television series titled My Fellow Citizens!

According to ABC, the premise of Ventimiglia’s new series is as follows. “A night of passion leads to love between con-man Charlie (Ventimiglia) and undercover CIA officer Emma (Catherine Haena Kim, Good Trouble), unknowingly on a collision course professionally,” it reads.

But, “While Charlie ramps up the family business so he can get out for good, Emma’s closing in on the vengeful criminal who holds Charlie’s family debts in hand, forcing them to reckon with the lies they’ve told so they can save themselves and their families from disastrous consequences.”

Ventimiglia will executive produce the series in addition to starring.

The actor teams up with former This Is Us producer 20th Television and writer/co-showrunner Julia Cohen for the project.

The cast includes William Fichtner, Tim Chiou, Freda Foh Shen, James Saito, Sarah Wayne Callies, Felisha Terrell, and Polly Draper.

‘The Company You Keep’ will dive headfirst into production

20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios, produces the project.

The series was reported as the last remaining “second cycle” pilot to learn its fate, wrote Deadline. However, The Company You Keep stayed in the running for pickup and created a writers’ room in hopes of getting a complete series order from ABC. This order subsequently came to fruition on Aug. 22, 2022.

Ventimiglia previously starred in the series Gilmore Girls and Heroes. He has starred in the films The Art of Racing in the Rain and as Rocky Balboa’s son in Rocky Balboa and Creed II. Ventimiglia has guest-starred on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

The Company You Keep debuts in 2023.

