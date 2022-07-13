Milo Ventimiglia Reveals the ‘Most Heartbreaking’ Scene He Ever Filmed in ‘This Is Us’

Jack Pearson from This Is Us is everyone’s favorite TV dad. However, the character still had his demons. Like the rest of the This Is Us crew, Jack underwent many trials and tribulations over the years. And the fans sitting at home had to watch tearfully as he endured some of the worst things life has to offer. But it was also difficult for This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia, who shared which moment broke his heart the most.

Milo Ventimiglia played Jack Pearson in ‘This Is Us’ for six years

This Is Us introduced fans to Milo Ventimiglia’s Jack during the pilot episode in 2016. And the world has never been quite the same. He is the husband of Rebecca Pearson, played by Mandy Moore, and the father of the Big Three — Kevin, Kate, and Randall.

Before he became a family man, Jack was the son of an abusive father who mistreated him, his mother, and his brother, Nicky. When the United States military drafted Nicky for the Vietnam War, Jack followed his brother overseas. But the two had a falling out when Jack mistakenly believed that his brother had intentionally killed a Vietnamese child. The two had little to no contact following the tragedy.

After the war, Jack met Rebecca, and it was instant love. They got married, had babies, and lived happily for the most part. Over the years, Jack’s drinking problem caused multiple fights between him and Rebecca. But the two eventually worked things out.

Sadly, Jack died when the Big Three were teenagers. A fire burned their house down, and although Jack seemingly made it out alive, he later died at the hospital from a heart attack. And although Milo Ventimiglia’s character isn’t alive in the present day in This Is Us, he lives on in Rebecca and his children.

The actor shares which scene was the hardest to film

During an interview with E! News, Milo Ventimiglia discussed which This Is Us storyline was the most difficult to portray.

“Probably the most heartbreaking scene for me is when Jack had to tell teen Kate he has a drinking problem,” the actor revealed. “That might have been one of the hardest ones to do. And of course, big arguments with Rebecca.”

The scene Milo Ventimiglia refers to, which you can watch above, is from This Is Us Season 2 Episode 2. It’s after Rebecca tells Jack it’s OK to return home, following their argument about his drinking problem. Jack then goes into Kate’s room and confesses to his daughter. It’s a scene that will bring anyone to tears.

Milo Ventimiglia reveals what made him sad while filming ‘This Is Us’

Since Jack is dead in the present day, Milo Ventimiglia didn’t get to share many scenes with some of his This Is Us co-stars. This includes Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, Sterling K. Brown, Susan Kelechi Watson, and Chris Sullivan. And according to the actor, he’s sad he missed out on acting opposite them.

“I’ve been consistently saying that that’s been the one heartbreaking thing for me … That I don’t get to share time with all of you on set,” Ventimiglia told Entertainment Weekly. “For me, honestly, I feel at times like … I’m just going to sit and observe and kind of dance on the periphery of the group because you guys have so much collective time together that for me, I’m like, I don’t want to disturb. I’m just going to watch.”

He added, “It’s such a wonderful group of people. So even to feel not so inside on the inside jokes or constantly a little behind because I’m not always on set … To be around you guys is to know something lovely.”

All episodes of This Is Us, starring Milo Ventimiglia, are available to stream on Peacock and Hulu.

