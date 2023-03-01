Miranda Lambert’s Cookbook Promises 50 Recipes, Including Dishes From Her Mom and Grandma

Miranda Lambert is one of country music’s biggest stars. Since bursting onto the scene in the early 2000s with songs like “Kerosene,” she has been a mainstay, consistently making headlines and releasing hit songs. She’s also a savvy businesswoman, with clothing and shoe lines that allow her fans to replicate her signature style. Soon, fans of Lambert will be able to make the singer’s favorite meals at home too. Lambert’s new cookbook is scheduled for release in April 2023, guaranteeing lots of delicious family recipes. Notably, the cookbook, which has 50 recipes for fans to enjoy, might just include the recipe for the artist’s all-time favorite meal.

Miranda Lambert’s cookbook is available in April 2023

Miranda Lambert performs at the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards at the Grand Ole Opry on April 18, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ACM

Lambert has done a lot of different things in her career, but her latest project is one of her most innovative and surprising. Y’all Eat Yet?: Welcome to the Pretty Bitchin’ Kitchen is Lambert’s all-new cookbook, scheduled for release on April 25. According to the Harper Collins website, the cookbook will feature “a wide array of memories, life truths and tasty recipes from the kitchens of all the fabulous women who helped make Miranda the superstar and woman she is today” and is as much a home entertainment tome as it is a cookbook.

Lambert has been promoting the cookbook on Twitter, noting how excited she is for the release of the book. The country music sensation told Rolling Stone that she was inspired to create the cookbook by the strong female friendships in her life. “Watching my mom and her friends, I saw the way pitching in, working together, loving music, and being there for each other is the greatest gift you can have in life,” she said. A known foodie, Lambert will be sharing lots of her favorite family recipes in the book – including one that she has raved about in the past.

Will Miranda Lambert share her favorite homecooked meal in her cookbook?

Over the years, Lambert has frequently discussed her love of food, in particular, her mom’s homemade meatloaf. In a 2021 interview, Lambert talked about how important the meatloaf is to her. As reported by Outsider, Lambert said, “My favorite dish that my mom makes is her famous meatloaf. It’s been the choice ‘birthday dish’ for me and my brother since we were little.” She also admitted that cooking is one of her ways to stay connected to her family, saying “we have cooked together as far back as she could bring a stool to the kitchen counter.”

Fans might just be getting instructions to make the meatloaf, since Y’All Eat Yet features a recipe dubbed “The Loaf.” Considering the love that Lambert has shown for her mom’s meatloaf, it seems safe to say that “The Loaf” might be this much-discussed recipe. One recipe that won’t be in the book? Lambert’s go-to road snack, the beef jerky from Texas-based gas station Buc-ees. As she told Bobby Bones in 2019, “the closest one to my house is still like 30 minutes away from my parents, and I’ll go out of my way when I go home. They have a jerky bar.”

Miranda Lambert is busier than ever

In addition to her new cookbook, Lambert is staying busy on the music front. She has been performing regularly in Las Vegas, as part of her “Velvet Rodeo” residency, and has been a fixture at many award shows, including the recent Grammy Award show. She’s also maintaining her charity work, regularly speaking out on behalf of animal-focused charities. For Lambert, staying busy is just par for the course!