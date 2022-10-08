Miranda Lambert Once Set Up a Block and Practiced Bow Shooting in a Chicago Alley

Miranda Lambert is one of country music’s biggest stars. She rose to fame for her bold and outspoken persona, which was perfectly illustrated in songs like “Kerosene” and “Gunpowder & Lead.” To this day, Lambert is still going strong, releasing hit songs and touring almost nonstop, performing her popular tunes to fans of all ages.

Miranda Lambert | Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Although Lambert has never had children, she’s well-known for her love of both animals and the country lifestyle. In a 2008 interview with Field & Stream, Lambert opened up about her affinity for archery, revealing how she gets her practice in when she’s on the road.

Miranda Lambert is known for her interest in hunting

Lambert has long been open about her love of hunting and spending time in the great outdoors. In a 2008 interview with Field & Stream, Lambert, who was newly famous at the time, discussed why she loves hunting so much, revealing,

“It gives me a chance to recharge my batteries and clear my head. And when I’m out there in the woods I don’t have to be Miranda Lambert—I can just be Miranda.”

Every one of my Velvet Rodeo outfits has a name… meet the “Little Red Wagon” outfit ?❤️? See y’all tonight! pic.twitter.com/C19sTVWt9G — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) September 30, 2022

Lambert admitted that she likes hunting everything from squirrels to deer, noting that she’s had a great deal of success in the field: “Since I started hunting, I’ve shot three bullets and two arrows, and I’ve killed five animals. I’m waiting for the other shoe to drop because I know my time is almost over.”

Lambert doesn’t just hunt for the love of the sport — she revealed that she likes to hunt for another reason.

“I love that we eat everything we kill. Last year I donated one of my deer to Hunters for the Hungry. I know everyone has their opinions, but to me, as hunters, we are helping to preserve the outdoors.”

What did Miranda Lambert say about practicing archery on the road?

Here we go y’all! Velvet Rodeo Residency Las Vegas! Giddy up! pic.twitter.com/yMNqBB7rkV — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) September 24, 2022

While Lambert has long been an expert at hunting with a shotgun, in 2008, she was just beginning her love affair with bow hunting. “Don’t get me wrong, I love gun hunting, but I really have gotten into bowhunting,” Lambert noted.

“Last year was my first time trying it so I’m still brand-new at it, but I absolutely love it. It feels a lot more intimate.” Even when she’s on the road, she likes to keep her hand in by practicing, even in some unlikely places. The star told Field & Steam:

“I bring my bow on the road and practice a lot. I have a block and set it up out by the buses and shoot. Last year I set up in an alley in downtown Chicago. I got some strange looks.”

Miranda Lambert is a big country music star

My new album Palomino is out now. You’ll visit 36 places as you travel through this record. You’ll meet characters like Katie with a K & the trucker Dwayne. You’ll get acquainted w/ old friends, like Geraldene & visit places we’ve been like Waxahachie.

?: https://t.co/J2QmJVikyN pic.twitter.com/YqrnD9x4jG — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) April 29, 2022

Lambert has been a mainstay in music since 2001 when she released her independent debut album. After making waves on the TV show Nashville Star, Lambert rose to prominence – and her 2005 major label debut album, Kerosene, solidified her as a star to watch.

During her first few years as a major country star, Lambert released such staple tunes as “Kerosene,” “Bring Me Down,” “More Like Her,” and “Famous in a Small Town.”

Lambert’s relationship with fellow country star Blake Shelton helped to make her a mainstay in the tabloid headlines, but through it all, it was her talent that helped her to shine consistently. These days, Lambert is married to Brendan McLoughlin, following her 2015 divorce from Shelton, and busier than ever.

