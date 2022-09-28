Miranda Lambert Opens Up About Her Mother’s Breast Cancer Battle: ‘It’s a Scary Place’

Miranda Lambert has sustained a career in country music by putting her emotions to powerful use in her music. But some of her fans might not know one of the most difficult challenges she’s endured in her personal life. Lambert took time out from wowing fans to open up about her mother’s battle with breast cancer and how it has affected her.

Miranda Lambert kicked off her music career in the early 2000s

Miranda Lambert attends the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 07, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Although she self-released her first album in 2001, Lambert burst onto the charts with her 2005 album Kerosene. Buoyed by the title track, the album went Platinum and set the stage for even greater success to come. Her 2007 album Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and 2009’s Revolution more than doubled the sales of Kerosene, with country music fans relating to Lambert’s raw and emotional vocals.

Tracks like “Gunpowder & Lead” and “White Liar” reaffirmed Lambert’s ability to carry an up-tempo country song to the top of the charts. But other songs, such as “The House that Built Me” showed off a softer side of the singer. In any case, Lambert – who has long admitted she is a worrier – gained a significant fan base for applying her personal life to her music career.

Miranda Lambert’s mother faced a breast cancer battle

Growing up in Longview, Texas, Lambert was a small-town girl whose parents ran their own private detective agency. And even at 38, the singer remains close to her parents. Now in a recent interview with People, Lambert reveals her mother Beverly June Lambert has beaten breast cancer, following her diagnosis in September 2021.

“She’s been through a whole lot, but she’s doing really well, and she’s ready to roll. I was able to be with her through the hardest parts,” the artist shared. “She’s unstoppable. She’s just been so strong and positive through the whole thing. It’s a good lesson for people to take away from a journey like that. Even though it’s a really scary place to be, the more positive, the better.”

Beverly too confirmed she and her daughter shared “big milestones and pools of tears” some days. The diagnosis likely hit even harder, given that Lambert’s maternal grandmother died of cancer in 2019. Throughout, the singer stayed close to her mother during her treatment, either visiting her in Texas or checking in via phone or FaceTime.

Miranda Lambert is in the middle of a Las Vegas residency

With her mother on the mend, Lambert is going back to what she does best: giving fans an incredible show with her chart-topping music. In September 2022, Lambert kicked off Velvet Rodeo, her Las Vegas residency at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood.

In addition to her existing catalog, the show will incorporate music from her latest album, 2022’s Palomino. That album was released to strong critical reviews and includes the hit single “If I Was a Cowboy.” Lambert’s Las Vegas dates currently extends through April 2023.

