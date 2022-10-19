Miranda Lambert Raises Funds for the Furry Victims of Hurricane Ian

Miranda Lambert is not just a well-known country singer but also an activist and entrepreneur. The “Bluebird” singer has been in the spotlight for nearly two decades, and in that time, she has consistently opened up about her love of animals. She not only owns many pets, but actively works to raise money for causes involving animals.

In October 2022, following the devastating hurricane that hit Florida, Lambert decided to take action, posting to Twitter about how her organization was stepping up to help displaced pets. While many praised Lambert’s actions, it’s possible that some fans are giving the singer the side-eye, considering some of her controversial actions involving animals.

Miranda Lambert took action when Hurricane Ian devastated Florida

Miranda Lambert unveils her new documentary film which showcases her passion for dog adoption and highlights the renovation of her hometown animal shelter in support of PEDIGREE Brands See what good food can do campaign on June 26, 2014 in New York City. | Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Pedigree

In late September, a tropical storm that was dubbed Hurricane Ian struck the state of Florida. The Category 4 hurricane was, according to The Guardian, the second-deadliest storm to hit the mainland US in the 21st century after Hurricane Katrina, with at least 137 fatalities across multiple states, including North Carolina, Florida, and Virginia. Around 98 of those deaths were in the state of Florida, which sustained the most serious storm damage.

Even now, weeks after the storm first formed, residents of Florida are working hard to clean up the storm damage and get their lives back to some semblance of normal. In the wake of Hurricane Ian, some celebrities are stepping up to help how they can. Miranda Lambert is one such celebrity, recently taking to Twitter to discuss how her organization, MuttNation, is helping pets displaced by the storm.

Miranda Lambert raised money to help pets affected by Hurricane Ian

In an October 5 Twitter video, Lambert announced that she was sending “love and light” to all those affected by Hurricane Ian. She also revealed that she and her team with MuttNation would be supporting several organizations that are actively working to help pets displaced by the hurricane. Some of the organizations she mentioned in her video included Greater Good and the Naples Humane Society. The fundraiser hosted by Lambert will funnel all the proceeds into purchasing supplies needed for the care and transportation of the animals affected.

This is not the first time that Lambert has sprung into action to help animals in need. In early 2022, the singer donated a staggering $20,000 to shelters in honor of Valentine’s Day. She split the total sum among 20 small animal shelters, telling Fox 17 Nashville that “Shelter pets — especially the ones that are hardest to get adopted — and the people who care for them, have always had my heart.” She also constantly works with her foundation, MuttNation, which was founded in 2009, to help animals, especially cats, dogs, and horses, whenever possible.

Miranda Lambert has come under fire for some of her actions involving animals

While Lambert has also been open about her love of animals, she has occasionally come under fire for her affinity for hunting. Even though the singer has said that she eats everything that she kills and often donates the deer meat to causes like the NRA’s Hunters for the Hungry, some have had problems reconciling her love for pets and her hunting hobby.

Additionally, over the summer, Lambert attended a bull-riding competition, which caused some critics to slam her as being hypocritical since animal-rights organizations like PETA have long criticized bull-riding shows as being harmful to animals. In the end, while some might see issues with certain of Lambert’s actions, it’s clear that she does a lot to help shelter animals.

