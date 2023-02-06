Miranda Lambert Revealed Her Biggest Pet Peeve About Awards Shows

Country star Miranda Lambert glammed up for the Grammys and revealed her biggest pet peeve about attending awards shows. Without giving too much away, it’s something understandable even to people who have never been near a red carpet.

As Lambert has illustrated, sometimes looking like a superstar means going through things that aren’t fun. And there’s one part of the process that leaves her “miserable” every time.

Miranda Lambert attends a lot of awards shows

Being the prolific country music artist she is, Lambert has been nominated for many awards through the years. Take the Grammy Awards, for example, where she’s received 27 nominations — four in 2023 — and three wins.

“I’ve always viewed a Grammy Award as one of the highest honors you can achieve as an artist,” she wrote in a statement regarding her 2023 nominations (People). “I think back to creating these songs with some of my closest friends, not knowing where those writing sessions would lead, and it blows me away to see where they’ve taken us.”

She added the nominations were “an absolute honor,” and she’s “so proud to be representing the country music community with this music that means so much to [her]” at the Grammys.

But now for the not-so-silver lining. Receiving those special honors means she’s usually walking a red carpet, win or lose. And she revealed one part of glamming up for high-profile events makes her “miserable” every time.

Miranda Lambert hates the ‘miserable’ shoes she has to wear to awards shows

While chatting with Bobby Bones for E! Live From the Red Carpet at the Grammys, Lambert complained about wearing uncomfortable shoes to award shows. He asked what kind of shoes she wore to the event, and she said, “Well, they’re not fun to walk in. I’ll say that.”

Side note, based on her Instagram post about the evening, it appears Stuart Weitzman designed her shoes. But Lambert seemed to be saying they could have been any prominent designer, and the painful outcome likely would have been the same.

Bones confessed he’s also experienced the agony of blistering, painfully uncomfortable shoes that looked much better off than they felt on. He wondered if Lambert went through that at every awards show. “Yeah,” the “Geraldene” singer told him. “It’s miserable.”

Her secret to surviving the night is that she brings flats and wears them between having to have her heels on. She said the tables at the shows are perfect for hiding her feet for some relief, and she confessed that she’s “redneck enough” to take her shoes off at the Grammys.

Miranda Lambert brings her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, to awards shows for date night

One thing Lambert always seems to be comfortable with on the red carpet is her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, whom she married in 2019. And the 2023 Grammys were yet another opportunity for the couple to get out on the town.

Followers ate up the pictures Lambert shared of herself with McLoughlin on Instagram. Some agreed they deserved the “cutest couple award,” and actor Michelle Monaghan wrote, “Your smiles say it all!”

Others were more excited that she’d scored a picture with Adele. One wrote, “It’s the Adele flex for me.”