‘Miss Scarlet and The Duke’ Season 3 Ending Explained: Eliza and William at a Crossroads

Eliza and William close the book on another case in the season 3 finale of PBS’s Miss Scarlet and The Duke. But the relationship between the Scotland Yard detective and London’s first female PI is anything but settled. Both characters ended the season at either a personal or professional crossroads, and it’s not clear what their next move will be.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for the Miss Scarlet and The Duke Season 3 finale.]

Eliza considers a job offer in the ‘Miss Scarlet and the Duke’ Season 3 finale

‘Miss Scarlet and The Duke’ Season 3 | Courtesy of Element 8 Entertainment and MASTERPIECE Photographer: Slobodan Pikula

In “The Jewel of the North,” Eliza (Kate Phillips), Patrick Nash (Alex Scott) Moses (Ansu Kabia), and William (Stuart Martin) each receive a package containing a bomb, none of which are actually wired to explode. After a rival of William’s shows up at Scotland Yard and seizes control of the investigation, all four team up for their own, off-the-books hunt for the would-be bomber.

This isn’t the first time Eliza and Nash have worked together this season. In episode 3, they crossed paths in France while investigating a con man. The two have gradually developed a rapport, though so far, Eliza had resisted Nash’s efforts to get her to come work for him at his detective agency. But at the end of the season 3 finale, he makes an offer that she may find difficult to refuse.

Nash is heading to Paris, he announces, where he plans to open a new branch of his agency. He needs a trusted partner to oversee things in London while he’s away, and he thinks Eliza is the perfect person for the job. Unlike in the past, he’s offering her a job where they’ll be on equal footing, at least in theory. She’ll get her own office (he even has the brass nameplate ready to go) and a staff of 20 men to supervise.

Will Eliza take Nash up on his offer? While she’s succeeded in establishing herself as a reasonably successful private detective, her efforts to expand her business have been thwarted. And people still refuse to take her seriously because of her gender. Working under the umbrella of a larger agency would likely open the door to bigger cases. She’d have more resources and more money. (The latter would certainly come as a relief to her loyal housekeeper Ivy). But it would also mean giving up some of her treasured independence.

Despite the disadvantages – the potential conflict that would come from working with Nash – having Eliza accept his offer would open up some interesting possibilities for her character. She’s been spinning her wheels a bit as a solo detective, and it would be interesting to see what she’d do as part of a more established firm, and to see how Nash’s men react to having her as their boss. Fingers crossed that the show lets Eliza explore this opportunity in upcoming episodes.

Arabella confronts William about his feelings for Eliza

The Duke’s growing relationship with Eliza’s childhood rival Arabella Acaster (Sophie Robertson) was explored throughout season 3’s six episodes. Right now, William thinks he can have it both ways. He wants a romantic relationship with Arabella while also maintaining a friendship with Eliza. But both women know that’s not going to work.

In “The Jewel of the North,” William suggests to Eliza that they can continue to have their monthly dinners together, even though he’s seeing Arabella. But she points out that Arabella isn’t likely to be happy with that arrangement. Later, Arabella invites Eliza over for tea, then feigns surprise when William shows up to take her for a walk. He thinks it’s just a misunderstanding, but Eliza sees through Arabella’s act. She knows her old enemy is claiming the Duke as hers.

In reality, Eliza and William’s friendship and close working relationship makes Arabella uneasy. She called him out on his feelings for her at the end of the season 3 finale.

“You are in love with her,” she said. “Unless you can convince me otherwise.” William couldn’t deny her accusation, and Arabella went on to give him a warning.

“Eliza’s ambition will outweigh everything, even her feelings for you,” she added.

William and Eliza have been dancing around their obvious attraction to each other for the past three seasons. Will Arabella’s words be what it takes to get William to finally admit that he might be in love with this long-time friend? Perhaps. Some fans would love to see the two move forward romantically. But the will-they-or-won’t-they tension has helped sustain the show so far. The writers might not want to paint themselves into a corner by forcing Eliza and William into a relationship too soon. Plus, as Arabella pointed out, even is Eliza is willing to admit she sees William as more than a friend, she might not be ready to give up her freedom to be the kind of traditional wife he thinks he wants.

‘Miss Scarlet and The Duke’ Season 4 is coming to PBS

The exciting news just keeps coming for #MissScarletPBS fans! Now that you’ve finished S2, and maybe even started watching S3 w/ @PBS Passport or on the PBS MASTERPIECE Prime Video Channel, we’re thrilled to share the series has been renewed for S4 and filming is underway ? ? pic.twitter.com/ZVcWU3YoJi — MASTERPIECE | PBS (@masterpiecepbs) November 29, 2022

The Miss Scarlet and The Duke Season 3 finale left both Eliza and William big choices to make. Fortunately, fans will get to see what’s next for both characters. The show is confirmed to return to PBS for season 4. Production on the new episodes began in November 2022

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.