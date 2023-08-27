Droughtlander 2023 is officially upon us! Here are seven shows similar to ‘Outlander’ that fans are sure to love.

Fans of Outlander know that season 7 ended with a cliffhanger before it took its midseason break. The first seven episodes made their debut in the summer of 2023, but the second half of season 7 most likely won’t pick up until early 2024. With the ongoing writer’s strike, viewers are left wondering what to watch during both this midseason droughtlander and an overall lack of new content.

In the meantime, here are seven shows to check out for Outlander fans.

‘The Time Traveler’s Wife’

A time-traveling romance centered around Clare Abshire, played by Rose Leslie, and her husband Henry DeTamble, played by Theo James. Henry’s uncontrollable time-travel disorder strains their relationship, but they bond during his visits to the past, marrying when their timelines align. Adapted from Audrey Niffenegger’s novel, the HBO series garnered a niche fanbase despite negative reviews and cancellation after one season.

‘Bridgerton’

If you’re yearning for another passionate period drama with steamy moments, Bridgerton might be your match. Adapted from Julia Quinn’s novels, the series follows the Bridgerton siblings in Regency London as they seek love and happiness while navigating societal expectations. Similar to Outlander, there’s scandal, intrigue, and a focus on romance, making it a captivating watch for fans of both shows.

‘Doctor Who’

Doctor Who indirectly influenced Outlander by inspiring the Scottish setting and character Jamie Fraser through a classic episode featuring Jamie McCrimmon. Both series are epic time travel dramas, with Doctor Who’s classic and revived versions offering insights into Jamie McCrimmon’s origins and a family-friendly star-crossed romance, unlike the more steamy tone of Outlander.

‘The Crown’

Both Outlander and The Crown delve into intricate relationships involving the British monarchy. In Outlander, Jamie, a Scot, navigates his uneasy connection with the crown while protecting his family’s estate. Similarly, The Crown follows Queen Elizabeth II’s journey as she grapples with political and familial complexities during her reign, showcasing the challenges and weight that come with wearing the crown.

‘Poldark’

If you’re drawn to the period romance in Outlander, consider watching Poldark next. Similar to Outlander, Poldark is based on a book series and focuses on love and drama in the late 1700s in Cornwall, England. The show follows Captain Ross Poldark, played by Aiden Turner, as he returns from the American War of Independence to a troubled estate. His relationship with Demelza Carne, portrayed by Eleanor Tomlinson, evolves from conflict to romance, offering a timeless love story akin to Claire and Jamie’s in Outlander.

‘Timeless’

If you’re captivated by the time travel aspect of Outlander, Timeless is a great match. The NBC series follows a history professor, a soldier, and a programmer who team up to track a stolen time machine, embarking on a journey through history to stop a mysterious organization from altering the past. Offering a blend of action, history, and romance, the show garnered a devoted fan base and even reversed its cancellation after one season. With two seasons and a conclusive finale, Timeless provides a quick binge option with a satisfying ending across various time periods.

‘Black Sails’

Black Sails is a prequel to Treasure Island, set in the pirate era on New Providence Island. The show features well-known characters like Captain Flint and John Silver, along with strong female leads. Its mature content and queer representation have contributed to its praised character-driven story. Similar to Outlander, Black Sails benefits from being a premium channel series, allowing for both mature content and the development of a rich character-driven narrative.