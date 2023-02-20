Mission Accomplished: Tom Cruise Will Reportedly Attend King Charles’ Coronation

Despite plans for King Charles III to have a scaled-down coronation when he formally ascends to the throne in May 2023, he will still have some star power to back him up. A-list movie star, Tom Cruise, will reportedly attend the prestigious event as part of a three-day celebration of Charles’ crowning as ruler of the United Kingdom.

Tom Cruise’s surprise friendship with King Charles III’s mother, Queen Elizabeth

Per The Sunday Times, Tom Cruise and Queen Elizabeth forged a friendship in the months before her death. The late queen and the actor reportedly “really hit it off” during the summer of 2022.

Due to lingering health issues, Queen Elizabeth could not meet Cruise in person at a Platinum Jubilee equine pageant in May 2022 titled “A Gallop Through History.” Therefore, she requested a private tea for two at Windsor Castle.

The two got on so well that he was invited back for lunch later. Before they could meet again, the Queen died on September 8.

Cruise introduced the King’s Troop at the Royal Horse Artillery event and said it was “a real honor and privilege” to participate in the celebrations. He later said of the queen, “She’s just a woman that I greatly admire. I think she is someone who has tremendous dignity, and I admire her devotion. What she has accomplished has been historic. I just remember always, as a kid seeing photos of her.”

Therefore it doesn’t appear unusual for Cruise to be invited to Charles’ ascension ceremony.

Tom Cruise is invited to King Charles III’s coronation: report

The Sun reports Tom Cruise is invited to the important milestone where King Charles III takes his coronation oath. The event will take place on May 6, with a three-day celebration honoring the new monarch of the United Kingdom.

Reporter Simon Boyle claims Cruise will be on the set of the seventh installment of the Mission Impossible film series at the time of the prestigious event.

The out cites a source who claims: “Tom has been invited to King Charles’ Coronation. There is no way he would have ever turned it down. It is a hugely prestigious event, and Tom is a real royalist. It is a huge thing for Tom to be invited, and he is honored.”

The source continued, “Tom has told film bosses to shut down the production of Mission: Impossible over the Coronation weekend to make sure he can attend. It shocked some people in the film. Tom is so dedicated to his craft and would never ­normally deviate from his intense production schedules.”

Tom Cruise hit the red carpet with Prince William and Kate Middleton at the 2022 premiere of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were reportedly treated to a special screening of the Top Gun sequel at Cruise’s invitation. Prince William was a fan of the original 1986 movie.

The Sun reported that a private screening was held at an IMAX cinema off London’s Leicester Square. The screening was reportedly attended by other British royal family members, including William’s aunt, Sophie Wessex, and cousins, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.

Cruise later hit the red carpet with the Prince and Princess of Wales for the U.K. premiere of Top Gun: Maverick. Per CNBC, the film would gross $1.48B worldwide.