These Models Said They Would Like to Date Tom Brady Following His Divorce From Gisele Bündchen

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen confirmed in October that they had ended their 13-year marriage after weeks of speculation and reports that they were having marital problems. The biggest surprise about that though may have been just how quickly their divorce was finalized.

Now that they are both single, the talk has turned to whether Bündchen was on a date with her jiu-jitsu instructor recently and the other models who said they may make a move on the NFL quarterback.

Bündchen was spotted out with another man shortly after divorce

The rumor mill was working overtime when Bündchen was spotted out with her jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, while vacationing in Costa Rica.

After Page Six published photos of the two leaving a restaurant together on Nov. 12, multiple outlets reported that it was a date. However, there hasn’t been any confirmation of whether they are just friends or if there is anything romantic going on. The supermodel and Valente were accompanied by Bündchen and Brady’s two children, Benjamin and Vivian.

Models and influencers who want to date Brady now

Brady and Bündchen are free to be with other people now that they are no longer married, and a couple of models and one journalist just might be lining up to do so.

Brady was married to one of the most famous Brazilian models in the world and now a fellow Brazilian beauty spoke about the possibility of making a move on the athlete.

“I wouldn’t necessarily approach him directly, but I would make eye contact and try to get his attention,” model Mayara Lopes told the New York Post. “And you know, if I think he gave me attention, then maybe I’d make a move.” When asked if she could see herself meeting up with the football star to get to know him better she answered: “If I had the opportunity, absolutely.”

Another model who wouldn’t mind seeing Brady and consoling the signal-caller through the heartbreak of divorce is Playboy Playmate Sara Blake.

“I’d be like, ‘Hey, what’s up, good looking? I love your chiseled jawline and you have such a cannon’ You’re the greatest quarterback of all time, and screw Gisele,'” Blake said. “Somebody that dedicated to their craft and their profession who wants to be the best and has that drive, that’s extremely attractive. Those are things that women look at.” Blake did, however, add that because she’s currently married she “would have to essentially ask my husband for a hall pass.”

Journalist Kendra Middleton with New England Sports Network commented that while she finds Brady attractive and called him her “first football-related crush,” she would give him space now before throwing her hat in the ring to start anything.

“Obviously, he’s very physically attractive, but his work ethic is awesome — I love it. He’s so dedicated to his craft that he doesn’t even eat tomatoes,” Middleton explained. “Tom’s entire identity for a couple of decades now has been football. And I’m sure [divorce] is scary for someone who doesn’t have experience being around their kids all the time. Maybe this is what Tom needs to build those relationships. His future is family.”

Brady just made a change to his social media account

Something many fans recently noticed is that Brady changed the header on his Twitter profile. He replaced a picture of Bündchen and their kids with a photo of himself prior to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game in Germany on Nov. 13 against the Seattle Seahawks.

As far as if Brady’s ready to mingle now that he’s single, we’re not quite sure about that. But since we’re in the midst of the regular season, we’re guessing football is his main focus right now.