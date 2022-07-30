The Moment Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston Realized ‘Thor’ Was ‘Special’

It’s been over a decade since Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston first played brothers in 2011’s Thor. The actors came to the franchise as relative unknowns, and it changed their lives forever. While were filming the first installment, they couldn’t help but wonder how well audiences would receive it. And they still remember when it became clear their Marvel movie was something special.

The 2 actors play brothers in ‘Thor’

Tom Hiddleston and Chris Hemsworth meet fans while filming ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia | Steve Pohlner/Newspix/Getty Images

When Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston landed their roles as Thor and Loki, the actors weren’t yet household names. According to Entertainment Weekly, Hemsworth’s biggest claim to fame was a small role in the 2009 Star Trek movie, while Hiddleston had primarily worked in theater.

But Thor producers took a chance on the two newcomers, and it has paid off for everyone involved. The film was a huge success; over a decade later, the two have appeared in many Marvel Cinematic Universe movies.

Recently, Hemsworth returned to his career-defining role in Thor: Love and Thunder, while Hiddleston has his own series, Loki, on Disney+.

Despite each actor’s talents, the bold casting choice wouldn’t have worked if they couldn’t convincingly play brothers. Fortunately, they seemed ready to do just that from the beginning.

Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston on ‘Thor’: ‘I think this is going to be pretty special’

In an interview for Vanity Fair, Chris Hemsworth shared when he and Tom Hiddleston first became aware that the movie would be a hit. They were spending downtime with the cast at director Kenneth Branagh’s home, and the two actors began talking about the project. They seemed to come to the same conclusion: “Wow, I think this is going to be pretty special.”

“And there he and I were, two young actors going, ‘Wow, this is it. This could be our big shot,” Hemsworth said. “‘This could be our big moment.'”

It didn’t take long to see evidence that they were right. During Hemsworth and Hiddleston’s appearance at Comic-Con, a Thor trailer played for an audience of at least 2,000 people.

“At the end of it, the crowd erupted, and they were screaming and cheering and so on,” Hemsworth recalled. “And I really, at that moment, went, ‘Oh, wow. I think this is gonna work.'”

He was right — their fans continue to adore the two Asgardian brothers. Although Loki isn’t expected to appear in Thor: Love and Thunder, premiering in theaters on July 8, fans will watch to see where their adventures take them next.

Although Loki seems dead in Thor’s timeline, anything is possible in the MCU. Maybe the brothers will see each other again.

Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston bonded right away

Up next at 9pm, a sibling rivalry unlike any other: Chris Hemsworth & Tom Hiddleston star in Thor. pic.twitter.com/VQXNUaBu9X — Film4 (@Film4) December 8, 2018

Although Thor and Loki have had some intense conflicts along the way, they also share a deep bond as brothers. The actors who play them also share that closeness — but without the fighting. According to Metro, that has multiple benefits.

“From the beginning, we were lucky,” Hiddleston explained. “We just had a chemistry and the same kind of enthusiasm.”

Their bond not only makes working on the set more fun, but it also apparently improves their performance.

“All acting is about what happens in the space between people, and the more you trust each other, the deeper you can go,” Hiddleston explained. “When I’m on set with Chris, whatever he serves, I return, and he’ll return it back. And that is the joy for me.”

Of course, the two actors experienced this connection before the viewers did, so they realized first that Thor wasn’t your average movie.

