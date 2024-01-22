Prince Louis isn't the only child who the Princess of Wales needed to correct in public for their behavior. A video of Princess Charlotte being scolded by her mother has now gone viral.

Prince William and the Princess of Wales’ (formerly known as Kate Middleton) two oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, are usually praised for how well-behaved they are at public events while their younger brother, Prince Louis, is much more rambunctious.

During the late Queen Elizabeth II‘s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June 2022, fans got to see some of Louis’ shenanigans. And many were split on whether his rowdy behavior should have been corrected more or was just an example of a kid being a kid. Either way, parents everywhere felt for Kate as she kept trying to calm the little prince down when he was acting up, but to no avail. And since everyone was so focused on Louis, many missed when Princess Charlotte got into trouble for doing something that her mom was not OK with.

Here’s what Charlotte did that led to the Princess of Wales correcting her daughter in front of everyone.

Video shows Kate scolding Princess Charlotte

The event where Prince Louis’ antics became a highlight reel was the Platinum Pageant on June 5, 2022.

He did not sit still and instead was dancing around in his seat, cheering loudly, and making wild gestures while Kate tried to contain him. But it’s what Charlotte did at one point that shifted their mother’s focus from Louis to her.

As a video uploaded to TikTok shows, his actions got to be too much for his sister. In the 11-second clip, Louis can be seen putting his fingers in his mouth before Charlotte reaches over and pulls down his arm to force him to stop. Kate happened to see what her daughter did and scolded her for grabbing Louis like that. According to the clip, Kate told her: “Don’t do that!”

The video has been viewed more than 15 million times, has over 1.5 million likes, and garnered thousands of comments.

Several fans shared their thoughts about what Charlotte did with some opining that “She was right. [Louis] needed to stop doing that.” Others meanwhile insisted that Kate was correct telling Charlotte that she needed to keep her hands to herself writing: “I love how Kate defended Louis. What a mama bear.”

Another time Princess Charlotte was seen reaching out and grabbing Prince Louis

That instance wasn’t the first time Charlotte was seen trying to correct Louis that weekend. She also took charge during the carriage procession with both of her brothers on June 2.

All three children were seen waving to the crowds as they rode in a coach with their mother and now-Queen Camilla. Prince Louis’ enthusiastic waving continued after his siblings were done so Charlotte grabbed his arm and put it down.

The cheeky little prince did manage to sneak in a wave or two after that though.