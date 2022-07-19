Mo’Nique Lands Netflix Comedy Special After Settling Discrimination Lawsuit

Netflix has a new comedy special on the way, and it’s featuring an unexpected headliner: Mo’Nique. The actor sued the service for discrimination., alleging she was lowballed in an offer due to her race and gender. The announcement comes months after it was announced she’ll be starring in a film on the platform.

Mo’Nique announces Netflix comedy special and new project

Netflix’s Strong Black Lead released a video featuring the Precious star. “Hey y’all, it’s your girl Mo’Nique, and I’m excited to say that I’ll be shooting my first Netflix special, in addition to reuniting with my friend, Director Lee Daniels on the Netflix film The Deliverance. You won’t want to miss either of them, so stay tuned! Thank you all, and I love y’all to life!” the Oscar winner said in the video.

This marks Mo’Nique and Daniels’ first time working together since the 2009 drama. They ended their 13-year feud of not speaking after Mo’Nique alleged Daniels told her she was blackballed for not doing international press for the movie. Mo’Nique says the conversation earned her a reputation of being difficult to work with.

In Deliverance, the film focuses on a mother’s encounter with evil spirits. The logline reads: “Inspired by a terrifying true story, a mother fights for her life, her faith, and the souls of her children after discovering their new home is haunted by a demonic presence.

She previously sued Netflix for discrimination

The news is shocking for many considering her history with the streaming giant. The Parkers star was approached by Netflix about a comedy special in 2017. Negotiations fell flat because she disagreed with being paid $500,000 one-hour show. Mo’Nique alleged Netflix would not only have creative control, but also pointed out the difference in pay they negotiated with other comedians, such as Amy Schumer and Dave Chappelle, both of whom received millions in their deals.

As a result, Mo’Nique asked fans to boycott the service, citing “gender bias and color bias.” She also went on a media tour about the ordeal. Mo’Nique eventually filed a lawsuit, with Netflix standing by their offer.

A judge sided with Mo’Nique to take the matter to trial. In a ruling, the judge wrote: “At the very least, Mo’Nique’s allegations permit the plausible inference that, had she not challenged her offer as discriminatory, Netflix would have continued negotiating in good faith with her and increased her offer, consistent with its customary practice in dealing with talent in the entertainment industry.”

The lawsuit was recently settled

After a four-year battle, the lawsuit has been settled. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Michael Parks, who represents the comedian, said that, “The matter has been amicably resolved.” Per various reports, both parties have agreed to dismiss the suit. At the time, it was unclear if Mo’Nique would receive compensation. It appears part of the settlement is Mo’Nique’s forthcoming special.

