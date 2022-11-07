‘Monster’ Season 2 Could Be About John Wayne Gacy – the Serial Killer Clown

The talk surrounding Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story by Ryan Murphy and Netflix is far from over. Netflix and the creator have recently announced a second and third season of the anthology series titled Monster, following the success of Jeffrey Dahmer’s story. The following installments will catalog the “other monstrous figures who have impacted society.” But was the next big bad serial killer for Monster Season 2 be the killer clown John Wayne Gacy?

John Wayne Gacy in ‘Conversations with a Killer’ | via Netflix

Netflix has greenlighted ‘Monster’ for two more seasons

The news of Netflix approving a second and third season of Murphy’s Monster anthology series may come as a bit of a surprise. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story received immense backlash on all fronts. Not only for its gory depiction of the killer’s murders but also by audiences once learned Netflix did not reportedly inform the families of its creation. Multiple family members of the victims came forward to ridicule the series.

While Murphy explained the series’ reasoning and what they had hoped to accomplish, audiences were not sold. According to Variety, Monster will now become an anthology series, each season focusing on a new heinous killer that terrorized America. Murphy’s other series, The Watcher, was also greenlighted for a second season.

RELATED: 4 Series to Watch Like ‘Monster: A Jeffrey Dahmer Story’

Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s head of global TV, explained, “The creative team of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan on ‘Monster’ along with Eric Newman on ‘The Watcher’ are masterful storytellers who captivated audiences all over the world. The back-to-back force of these two series is due to Ryan’s distinct original voice which created cultural sensations and we are thrilled to continue telling stories in the ‘Monster’ and ‘Watcher’ universes.”

With Netflix’s Monster Season 2 in the works, audiences might have already gotten a taste of what killer will be next – John Wayne Gacy.

‘Monster’ Season 2 could be about John Wayne Gacy and his murders in the late 60s and 70s

While watching Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, audiences noticed the inclusion of another famous killer that terrorized male victims. In the tenth episode of the series, the storyline breaks the pattern by cutting to Chicago 1977. The scene shows an older and heavier male with a younger man stepping down from a distinct van. Inside his home, the older male hits his victim over the head.

Dressed as a scary clown, the older man drowns his naked victim in a bathtub. Later in the series, while Dahmer is in prison for his crimes, audiences remeet the same man. But this time, the man has grey hair and is much older. He is on death row and killed by lethal injection. Putting the pieces together of the time frame in which the events occur and the details of the crimes, the man is none other than John Wayne Gracy.

RELATED: ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’: How Much of Tony Hughes Story With Dahmer is True in the Series?

Gracy was another one of America’s infamous and horrendous serial killers that operated from 1967 to 1978. By all accounts, he was an ordinary man and was active in his community. But Gacy harbored a dark secret like Dhamer. He was a serial killer who targeted and killed 33 young men and boys. To make him more horrifying, he often killed his victims as his alternate person, the Killer Clown.

Monster Season 2 might focus on Gacy, as his story was teased in the first season. It would make sense as he operated before Dahmer and was arrested in the late 70s while Dahmer was still at large. The inclusion of Chicago 1977 could have served as a precursor to exploring other killers and that Dahmer was one of many. Netflix has also released Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes. The same way they released Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes.

What other killers could ‘Monster’ explore?

With Monster Season 2 possibly exploring Gacy’s nightmarish story, there are other possibilities for the third season. If following a continuous timeline that could take place in different parts of America, the next possible candidate could be Richard Ramirez. Known as the Night Stalker, Ramirez was a serial killer who operated in California between June 1984 and August 1985.

Like Dahmer, Ramirez developed a fascination with morbid activities and the macabre at an early age. By the time he moved to California at 22, he was addicted to cocaine and interested in the occult. Ramirez would soon terrorize his victims with burglary, attempted sexual assault, sexual assault, and murder. He was arrested in 1989 and was awaiting death row before dying from cancer.

Netflix also has a docu-series, Night Stalker: The Hunt For a Serial Killer, about Ramirez and his crimes. Monster Season 3 could also dive into Charles Manson, Ted Bundy, Ed Kemper, and Son of Sam. David Berkowitz terrorized the New York area starting in 1976.

RELATED: ‘The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea’: Plus 4 Other Netflix Crime Series