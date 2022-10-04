‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ Introduced Another American Serial Killer – John Wayne Gacy

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story on Netflix is all about the killer cannibal that terrorized Milwaukee in secret. There is no denying that the series catalogs Dahmer’s horrible story and relives the tragedy that his victims faced. But the series seems to have also teased another serial killer that arose in America. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story gave audiences a look at John Wayne Gacy.

Actor Dominic Burgess as John Gacy in ‘Monster The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ | via Netflix

Is the clown in ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ John Wayne Gacy?

After watching nine episodes of Dahmer’s Modus Operandi, the tragic stories behind his victims, and his eventual arrest, audiences meet another killer. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Episode 10 begins with a cut to Chicago in 1977. A young and handsome man climbs out of a van when he arrives at someone’s home. But he is not alone and is accompanied by an older and more overweight man.

Their conversation implies the older man is recruiting the other to work construction. But after drinking an RC Cola, the young man begins to lose clarity. The older man binds his hands with a rosary, but the young man tries to fight back. Getting hit with an iron skillet incapacitates him. The scene soon changes to the older man having stripped his victim naked and drowning him in the tub. That is not all, as the killer also wears a red and white clown costume.

Is the unidentified killer in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Episode 10 John Wayne Gacy? There are a few clues to suggest so. On the van was a name for a construction company. Not to mention there is a portrait of a clown in the man’s living room. The victim also complained of a foul odor.

Any viewer who knows their crime would have picked up on the clues and Modus Operandi of Gacy, the killer clown. Audiences later see Gacy while Dahmer is settling into prison. But what is shown is Gacy’s death by lethal injection after spedning years in prison after being convited of his murders.

John Wayne Gacy terrorized America and killed men – just like Jeffrey Dahmer

Dahmer is not the only killer who elicited horrible nightmares into the minds of countless Americans. Before Dahmer, Gacy was the worst of the worst and convicted of killing at least 33 young men and boys. Like Dahmer, Gacy was a convicted serial killer and sex offender who tortured and abused his victims. But Gacy committed his crimes in the 70s before his arrest in 1978.

What makes Gacy’s story slightly more horrifying than Dahmer’s is his alternate persona. Gacy was known as the Killer Clown, often wearing a clown costume while committing his murders. But to make matters worse, he would often volunteer at children’s hospitals and perform as a clown for children.

The scene in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story alluded to Gacy’s Modus Operandi. At the time, in the early 70s, Gacy opened a part-time construction company, PDM Contractors. The name of the truck in the series is the same. What follows is how Gacy would lure and kill his victims. Like Dahmer, he would be friendly and entice them to his home and drug them with a drink. His method of murder was often strangulation. He would keep his dead victims in the crawl space of his house.

According to Decider, Gacy was arrested after one of his victims was reported missing. The victim was Robert Piest, who, on December 11, 1978, told his mother he was meeting with a contractor for a job. The man was Gacy, and the young man audiences see in the Netflix series could have been Piest or an earlier victim.

Netflix’s ‘The John Gacy Tapes’ tells the story of the killer who used Chicago as a hunting ground

The Conversations with a Killer limited series added a new season in April 2020. This time audiences dived into the dark and twisted mind of Gacy. In three episodes, never-before-seen footage and interactions with Gacy told his story. He performed as a clown for parades, was a Democrat, married, and opened a few businesses. But behind a seemingly ordinary man living in Chicago was a heinous killer.

At the same time, Dahmer relished in his atrocities and the power play he had over authorities. The Netflix limited series documents everything, even his eventual death by lethal injection on May 10, 1994. Netflix is also set to release Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes on Oct. 7.

