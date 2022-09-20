‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’: Release Date, Cast, and Everything Else We Know

Netflix adds another true crime drama to its catalog with Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story on Sept. 21, 2022. However, this one is so gruesome that it might as well be a horror movie. The trailer is terrifying. The media already covered the shocking deaths and dismemberment that Dahmer committed in various films, documentaries, and books. Netflix attempts to do it differently. Take a look at the release date, cast, and plot of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story releases on Netflix on Sept. 21, 2022, at 3:00 a.m. ET. The streaming giant drops all 10 episodes of the true crime drama at once. So, it’s a disturbing binge-watch all ready to go.

What is ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ about, and how is it different from the others?

American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy teamed up with director and screenwriter Ian Brennan to produce The Jeffrey Dahmer Story differently. From 1978 to 1991, the notorious serial killer took the lives of 17 innocent people. The men and boys that he targeted were from underserved communities. The new dramatization explores how systemic racism and the institutional failures of the police allowed the killings to continue for over 10 years.

‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’: Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer | Netflix

Each episode focuses on one of Dahmer’s victims. Netflix explores the story of Konerak Sinthasomphone in one of the episodes. The 14-year-old victim escaped and went to the police. However, the officers returned him to Dahmer, calling the situation a “lover’s quarrel.” Sinthasomphone died less than an hour after the police dropped him at Dahmer’s doorstep. His testimony could have stopped several more innocent people from dying.

Who is in the cast of ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ on Netflix?

American Horror Story alum Evan Peters portrays Jeffrey Dahmer. Meanwhile, Kieran Tamondong plays Kokonerak, the 14-year-old victim. Brayden Maniago joins the cast as the boy’s older brother, Somsack. Then, Khetphet Phagnasay portrays their father, Southone. And Scott Michael Morgan plays the police officer who returned Simthasomphone to Dahmer, Officer Balcerzak.

In another episode, Insecure’s Nikea Gamby-Turner portrays Mildred Lindsey. She is a relative of the first victim that Dahmer performed his strange “drilling technique” on — Errol Lindsey.

The Jeffrey Dahmer Story also explores the serial killer’s childhood and family life. Therefore, Richard Jenkins from Step Brothers and Penelope Ann Miller from American Dresser become his parents, Lionel and Joyce Dahmer. Since Dahmer abducted his first victim when he was 18, his early life played a significant role in what was to come.

Michael Learned from The Waltons portrays Dahmer’s grandmother, Catherine. She’s an essential character in the series because Dahmer killed or dismembered his first three victims at her home.

Niecy Nash plays a prominent role in the story a neighbor, Tracy Edwards, who repeatedly tried to tell the police about the suspicious things she saw, heard, and smelled. However, they didn’t listen. Shaun J. Brown from The Dropout becomes Tracy Edwards — the man who found remains of Dahmer’s victims and also told the police. His report led to Dahmer’s arrest. Supernatural’s Colin Ford portrays “Chazz.”

Stream Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story on Netflix on Sept. 21, 2022.

