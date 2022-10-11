The 5 Most Beloved Carrie Underwood Music Videos

This year’s Grammy Awards saw Carrie Underwood take home her 10th Video of the Year Award — a new record. Following her win on American Idol Season 4 in 2005, Underwood shot to country music fame. The now-39-year-old became the first country artist ever to top the Billboard Top 100 chart and has since accumulated 28 No. 1 singles.

Carrie Underwood at the American Idol season finale | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

But, awards aside, Underwood’s relatability truly earned her a place in people’s hearts. Whether it be taking revenge on a cheating boyfriend or donning stretchy pants at a holiday feast, the Oklahoma native can do it all, and she does it in denim and rhinestones. Here’s a look at Underwood’s five most beloved music videos, according to IMVDb, and the stories behind them.

5. Carrie Underwood’s ‘Two Black Cadillacs’

Based on Stephen King’s 1983 novel, Christine, Underwood’s “Two Black Cadillacs” involves two women headed to a funeral — one the deceased man’s wife, the other (played by Underwood), his lover. Having discovered the man’s infidelity, the women make a plan to kill him.

By the video’s end, it seems the car is the one to blame for the cheater’s murder. The song was released on Underwood’s fourth album, Blown Away.

4. ‘Somethin’ Bad’ with Miranda Lambert

Underwood’s 2014 duet, “Somethin’ Bad” with Miranda Lambert is something great. The action-film-meets-country-song follows the blond bombshells (decked out in disguises and glamorous getups) as they rob a bank and cheat a poker table full of men out of their money. The video ends with an explosion, and the women make their getaway via helicopter — nothing short of a blast.

3. ‘The Fighter’ with Keith Urban

2017 saw Underwood collaborate with one of country music’s biggest stars: Keith Urban. The pair came together for Urban’s “The Fighter” with Underwood featured on the track.

The video leans heavily into the song’s pop-electronic beat and features killer break-dance-style moves by dancer, Lindsay Richardson. However, Underwood steals the show, goofing off and dancing while lighting up the track with her incredible vocals while Urban performs alongside her.

2. ‘Jesus, Take the Wheel’

The first of Underwood’s No. 1 hits, “Jesus, Take the Wheel,” debuted in 2005, right after Underwood became the fourth winner of American Idol. Featured as track four on her debut album, Some Hearts, “Jesus, Take the Wheel” tells the story of a young mother journeying back to her family for Christmas when she hits a patch of ice on the road. In desperation, the young woman reinvests in her faith, prays to Jesus, and is saved.

1. ‘Before He Cheats’

Unsurprisingly, Underwood’s most beloved music video is for “Before He Cheats.” Released in 2006, the song remains the singer’s most popular song. Interestingly, “Before He Cheats” is not Underwood’s highest-charting single; that title belongs to the American Idol’s debut single “Inside Your Heaven.”

Having become something of a breakup anthem, “Before He Cheats” features Underwood as a woman taking justice into her own hands after discovering her lover is cheating on her. Undoubtedly putting to song what many have imagined doing when in a similar position, Underwood describes destroying the cheater’s beloved car by keying the paint job, smashing the headlights with a bat, and carving her initials into his seats.

The song and accompanying video were instrumental in creating Underwood’s image as an empowered woman in a genre that has historically been dominated by men. She continues to be a force to be reckoned with.

