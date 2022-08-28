‘The Most Hated Man on the Internet’ Hunter Moore Only Has One Regret About Is Anyone Up

Hunter Moore is the “King of Revenge Porn” turned the “Most Hated Man on the Internet.” After Netflix released the three-part docuseries, Moore became a household name once again. In a recent interview, the former webmaster spoke out about the regrets he had regarding IsAnyonUp.com — of which there is only one.

IsAnyoneUp.com founder only regrets not going ’10 times harder’

In one of Moore’s recent interviews, he spoke of his regrets regarding the now-defunct revenge porn website. “If there were any regrets, it’s that I didn’t go 10 times harder,” Moore told the RDAP DAN YouTube.

He continued: “Obviously these people were affected by the site and I feel bad for it. At the end of the day I did my time.”

Moore previously pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft and aiding and abetting unauthorized use of a computer. He got out of prison in May 2017 after a two-year sentence (via ABC).

Hunter Moore ‘gained a God complex’ from his Is Anyone Up fame

Many people wonder how Moore could justify his actions back in the early aughts thanks to the Netflix docuseries. Moore claims he was “drunk on Internet fame” at the time — something he wasn’t ready for. “I had horrible direction [and] really didn’t have anyone to help me out and … I was a coke head,” Moore said.

Moore didn’t participate in filming for the Netflix series. However, The Most Hated Man on the Internet director Rob Miller says Moore is fairly represented (via Metro).

“A lot of things that he said that we included in the series he said repeatedly over various interviews, so it’s not just a one-off that he can excuse by saying, ‘I was on coke’ or ‘I was drunk,'” Miller said. “So, I do feel it’s representative of who he was, at that point in time.”

Moore attributes his behaviors to his drug use and the “God complex” he gained from the Internet fame previously mentioned. “That’s a little hard to say,” he added. “I guess that’s me being vulnerable, but these are the kind of things people just overlook.” Moore spoke of the “misconceptions” about IsAnyoneUp.com, including how most posts were men, not women. Regardless of how Moore explains it, many think he should feel some type of remorse for his actions.

Hunter Moore allegedly won’t apologize for IsAnyoneUp.com

Up to and even before the release of The Most Hated Man on the Internet, the Twitter account @_iamhuntermoore posted information about a documentary Vice made earlier in 2022 and details about the upcoming Netflix docuseries.

Moore has since claimed he hasn’t been on Twitter in “like 10 years” (via TikTok), but the tweets read like something the former webmaster would say. “So yesterday Vice made a lil’ documentary and uploaded on their YouTube channel making me look evil,” a tweet from the account reads (via Internet Archive).

“Why not mention on the good s*** I’ve done. I donated thousands of dollars, did charity events, saved hundreds of animals [lives]. I mean I just created a platform and the one who posted on my site was your loved one back then, so why blame me and not your partner who you trusted?”

The tweet concludes with words Moore has said in multiple interviews: “Look guys, I did my time behind bars. Living my life peacefully now, it’s been a decade … some of you love me and most of you hate me. If you want me to apologize well I wouldn’t. I don’t owe anyone anything.” Whether or not Moore was behind these tweets remains unclear, but, like Miller, the words feel “representative of who [Moore] was.”

