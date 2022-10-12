The 6 Most Iconic Miranda Lambert Videos

A self-starter and spitfire, Miranda Lambert’s first album was one she self-released in 2001. Only 18 at the time, the singer graduated from her Texas high school early and set her sights on musical success.

Four years later, Lambert arrived hot on the country music scene with her first studio album, Kerosene. The album’s title track earned her a Grammy nomination and worked with other tracks like “Gunpowder & Lead” to further her rebellious image.

Lambert, now 38 years old, has won three Grammys and remains one of country music’s biggest stars. Here’s a look at the now-38-year-old’s six most iconic music videos, according to IVMDb, including some of her biggest hits and greatest collaborations.

Miranda Lambert at the 2005 CMT Music Awards | R. Diamond/WireImage

6. Miranda Lambert’s ‘Geraldene’

Lambert’s “Geraldene” is a tribute to country music legend, Dolly Parton and her classic song, “Jolene.” The video offers a behind-the-scenes look at Lambert in the recording studio and is a toned-down turn for the singer who favors a dramatic flair.

The song is also heard in Lambert’s recent Instagram post with husband Brendan McLoughlin before the Academy of Country Music Honors where Lambert received the ACM Triple Crown Award.

5. ‘The House That Built Me’

As Lambert’s first No. 1 single, “The House That Built Me” launched her career. The song and the accompanying video were major changes for Lambert at the time. Many of her previous songs had struck an empowered tone.

But the video for “The House That Built Me” shows a different side to Lambert — a softer, more reflective side. Including some real footage of Lambert as a child in a house strikingly similar to the one used in the video, the song remains one of Lambert’s best with a message many relate to.

4. ‘We Were Us’ with Keith Urban

Lambert’s 2013 team-up with Keith Urban for “We Were Us” has a foot-stomping, grassroots feel. The video is simple, with Lambert and Urban performing in a tight crowd of fans. Still, with the theatrics of Lambert’s other videos, the simplicity of this video paired with the deep country feel of the track is refreshing.

3. ‘Mama’s Broken Heart’

Lambert’s “Mama’s Broken Heart” video is a return to the spunky, take-no-BS attitude that won her the hearts of so many. The video features Lambert as a Stepford-esque housewife in the throes of an all-out (and hilarious) breakdown. As is her way, Lambert throws out the Southern debutant code of conduct and embraces her messy emotions, saying, “This ain’t my mama’s broken heart.”

2. ‘Something Bad’ with Carrie Underwood

Lambert’s 2014 collaboration with country music powerhouse, Carrie Underwood, is a rollicking good time. While the song is catchy and fun, the music video is like watching an action flick set to a country tune.

In “Something Bad,” Lambert and Underwood pull off an elaborate heist (and swindle a group of male poker players out of their winnings) before getting away via helicopter. The music video is explosive, and Underwood’s involvement makes it all the more fun.

1. ‘Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)’

The music video for Lambert’s 2021 duet with Elle King, “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” is hilarious. The video features the songstresses decked out in elaborate ’80s fashion, making waves at a wedding amidst a stuffier crowd.

While the video is, at times, ridiculous, it also makes a statement about setting aside judgments and finding unity. The video also acts as a sly nod to Lambert’s career and personality; she often takes a light-hearted and flamboyant approach to a genre known for its love of all things traditional.

