The Princess of Wales just took a page out of her stepmother-in-law Queen Camilla's book with this outfit choice.

The Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) is one of the most photographed women in the world and over the years, she has become a fashion icon. Prince William‘s wife is responsible for what’s known as “The Kate Effect,” which benefits designers whose clothing she wears as it quickly sells out after she’s seen in it.

With so much focus on what she wears, an expert is now breaking down why she wears what she does. Here’s more on that and how Kate just copied Queen Camilla (formerly known as Camilla Parker Bowles) to “portray her status as the next queen.”

What Kate did that Camilla does to ‘portray her status’

Kate Middleton dons a white gown for a state banquet at Buckingham Palace | Yui Mok-WPA Pool/Getty Images

Darren Stanton is a body language and behavioral expert with a degree in psychology. He analyzed some recent photographs of the Princess of Wales when she attended events during the president of the Republic of Korea’s state visit.

According to Stanton, Kate chose to wear a color Camilla usually does in order to “portray her status as the nation’s next queen.”

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo, Stanton said: “Kate dressed in white when she greeted Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife, Kim Keon Heewe, at Buckingham Palace and there is significance in choosing this very regal color. Camilla likes to dress in white to convey her power as queen. Kate wants to portray her true self, as well as her status by wearing white. She’s the nation’s next queen and wants to come across as elegant, powerful, and strong.

“Kate wears white quite rarely — it’s a striking color for her to wear and it doesn’t happen very often. But she will opt for the color when it’s an important occasion — where she wants to assert her presence.”

The other color Kate wore to show her ‘power’

Kate Middleton wearing red during the ceremonial welcome for the president and first lady of the Republic of Korea | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The expert also talked about the princess’s choice to wear red during the ceremonial welcome. He explained that it’s the color Kate feels “most confident” in and another one in which she “asserts her power” and “holds the most dominance.”

“During the start of the South Korean state visit, Kate was also seen wearing one of her go-to colors red,” Stanton noted, adding, “That is to assert power and strength. She wears red when she wants to show and feel dominant. Red is a color that makes you stand out from the crowd in all the right ways.

“Kate will always look most confident and comfortable when she’s wearing red. It’s clearly giving her the confidence and the strength, as we see her wearing this color more frequently. It tells us she’s feeling good about herself. She wants to stand out, turn a few heads, and look bold. Kate holds the most dominance by wearing red. The fact she has chosen to wear red does show she’s conscious of how she’s coming across, but we can tell she is genuinely feeling strong and has shown no signs of feeling weak or out of place.”

