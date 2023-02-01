The Movie Star Matt Damon Said ‘Rocked His World’ Before ‘Inappropriate’ Breakup

Today Matt Damon is married to Luciana Barroso. But once upon a time The Last Duel actor had a high-profile relationship with one of his co-stars and the admitted she “rocked his world” before their very public breakup.

Matt Damon smiles on the red carpet for the movie ‘The Last Duel’ | Franco Origlia/Getty Images

The star Damon admitted ‘rocked his world’

Damon began dating Minnie Driver after they played each other’s love interests in Good Will Hunting, the film he co-wrote with Ben Affleck.

The two enjoyed a whirlwind romance and as Express noted, while on a promotional tour for the movie Damon appeared on the Late Show with David Letterman and declared that his girlfriend “pretty much rocked my world.”

Driver though admitted that her family had some concerns about how things might end.

“My family loved Matt … They could see that this young man was rocketing really fast and so was I,” the Circle of Friends star shared with Entertainment Tonight. “And when you’re young, it’s pretty hard to keep your head on straight and to maintain a grounded sense of deportment. They were like, ‘This may well end badly for reasons that are to do with all these things coming together in a perfect storm.'”

Minnie Driver and Matt Damon pose together at AFI Benefit Premiere of Good Will Hunting | Steve Granitz Archive 1/WireImage

Did Damon break up with her on TV?

One month after his admission to Letterman, Damon was on The Oprah Winfrey Show and told the host: “Well, I’m single. I was with Minnie for a while, but we’re not really romantically involved anymore. We’re just really good friends, and I love her dearly … I care about her a lot. We care about each other a lot. It wasn’t meant to be, you know? And if it’s not meant to be, then it’s not meant to be.”

The thing was, according to Driver, her beau did not tell her that they weren’t together before he announced it to the world. She later reacted to how she felt when as she said, Damon told everyone but her that they had split.

“It’s unfortunate that Matt went on Oprah; it seemed like a good forum for him to announce to the world that we were no longer together, which I found fantastically inappropriate,” she revealed in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. “Of course, he was busy declaring his love for me on David Letterman a month previously.”

During another appearance on Oprah after that, Damon insisted that his former girlfriend knew about their split before he went on the show and did not learn about it while watching TV.

Both actors found love again

Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso attend the red carpet of the movie ‘The Last Duel’ | Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

On Dec. 9, 2005, Damon and Barroso tied the knot after meeting at a bar two years earlier. Together they have three children — Isabella, Gia, and Stella. The actor adopted his wife’s oldest daughter, Alexia, as well.

Driver has also found love again. In 2019, she began dating filmmaker Addison O’Dea. The two later became engaged and although they don’t have any children together Driver has one son, Henry, from a previous relationship with writer Timothy J. Lea.