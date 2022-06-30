Ms. Marvel Becomes an Avenger in Footage From a Show on Disney Cruise Line

Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) is the latest character to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ms. Marvel is a huge fan of the Avengers and eventually wants to become a part of the team. In a new show on the Disney Wish, the latest cruise ship from the company, Ms. Marvel is already being given the opportunity to join the Avengers.

‘Ms. Marvel’ is the latest Marvel series on Disney+

Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel | Disney+

Ms. Marvel is currently streaming on Disney+ and introduces viewers to Kamala Khan, the first Pakistani American superhero in the MCU. Vellani stars as Kamala, a teenager who is a superfan of Captain Marvel. Kamala discovers her family has a connection to cosmic powers when she finds an old relic that belonged to her great-grandmother. She has to find a way to balance her new responsibilities as a hero with her responsibilities as a member of her family.

So far, critics and audiences have been enjoying Ms. Marvel, which brings a new cultural perspective to the MCU. The series is created by Bisha K. Ali and stars Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Mohan Kapur, Zenobia Shroff, Azhar Usman, Saagar Shaikh, and Laurel Marsden.

Ms. Marvel teams up with the Avengers in a new show for the Disney cruise line

On June 29th, Disney held the christening ceremony for its latest cruise ship, the Disney Wish. Part of the ceremony included previews of the various activities available on the ship, which includes the Worlds of Marvel restaurant. The restaurant includes a cinematic experience called Avengers: Quantum Encounter where a few of the Avengers team up to battle a threat on the ship.

Footage from the event shows footage of many actors reprising their roles from the MCU. This includes Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Evangeline Lilly as The Wasp, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, and Vellani as Ms. Marvel. This is the first footage of Ms. Marvel teaming up with the Avengers.

The footage shows Ms. Marvel fighting alongside Captain America onboard the Disney Wish. She delivers funny quips and utilizes her powers against a group of robots. One moment of the footage of the show sees Cap telling Kamala that she is now an Avenger…in training.

There are many other awesome moments from this show including a hilarious scene where Rudd’s Ant-Man tries to debunk the popular fan theory of how he could kill Thanos. Wasp cuts him off before it can get too graphic.

Kamala will team up with other Avengers in ‘The Marvels’

During the show, Kamala narrowly misses an encounter with her idol, Captain Marvel. She won’t have to wait too long though as they are teaming up in The Marvels, which will be Ms. Marvel’s cinematic debut. Joining them will also be Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, who recently gained powers in Wandavision. It could be a while before Ms. Marvel joins all the Avengers, but the studio seems to have big plans for this character.

Ms. Marvel is now streaming on Disney+.

RELATED: ‘Ms. Marvel’ Writer Describes Kamala and Bruno’s Relationship as a ‘Slow Burn’