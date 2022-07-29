‘Ms .Marvel’ Head Writer Bisha K. Ali’s Next Project Will Deal With ‘Deep Misery’

Marvel fans are awaiting She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney+ now that Ms. Marvel ended. Ms. Marvel promoted Loki writer Bisha K. Ali to head writer, but now Ali is moving on. Her next projects are going to be very different from Ms. Marvel.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Ms. Marvel.]

Iman Vellani | Daniel McFadden/Marvel Studios

Ali was a guest on The Hollywood Reporter’s TV’s Top Five podcast on July 15 after the Ms. Marvel finale aired. After their discussion about the Marvel show and all the spoilers it entails, Ali teased what she’s going to do next.

‘Ms. Marvel’ Head Writer Bisha K. Ali wants to direct

Ms. Marvel had directors Adil & Bilall, Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. They did a great job bringing Ali and her team’s scripts to life. However, Ali has her own ambitions to direct, and she’s working on a movie.

“The next kind of big Bisha thing for me is I want to direct,” Ali said on TV’s Top Five. “More than anything, I want to direct. And so I’m currently in the process of working on my current feature that’s going to be my directorial debut.”

Don’t expect another ‘Ms. Marvel’ romp from Bisha K. Ali

Ms. Marvel told the story of how Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) became a superhero. She started out as a Carol Danvers fan, but thanks to a family heirloom bangle and a mutation in her genes, Kamala got super powers of her own. She’ll join Danvers in The Marvels. Ali cautioned that her movie script is considerably darker.

“I think Ms. Marvel is certainly the most earnest thing I will ever create,” Ali said. “I don’t know if that’s a good thing or a bad thing in terms of me going forward in my life. I think the next thing for me is to tap into the deep misery inside me and make that entertaining. That’s what I’m chasing next.”

Before the movie, there’s another secret project

The dark movie won’t be Ali’s next project, though. She is currently at work on something else. It’s not in the MCU, but Ali has to be just as secretive about it as she was about Marvel shows..

Oh my gosh, I wish I could tell you. I’m working on something at the moment I can’t believe I get to work with who I’m working with. When people find out, oh, I can’t wait. So I’m working on something right now that’s really incredible, beyond my wildest dreams that I get to be working on this. That’s been such a joy and such a creative collaboration, I feel so valued and it’s just been great. So that’s really thrilling. I can’t wait to share that with the world and I can’t tell you a thing about it which sucks. Bisha K. Ali, TV’s Top Five, 7/15/22

