‘Ms. Marvel’ End-Credits Scene Reveals 1 Marvelous Superhero Cameo

It might be safe to say that the Ms. Marvel Episode 6 end-credits scene is the best out of all of the Marvel Disney+ series. So if you haven’t watched the finale yet, you are missing out. The final episode of Ms. Marvel Season 1 wrapped up Kamala Khan’s origin story, and the ending set up her future. And we could not be more excited to see her in the Marvel Cinematic Universe again.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Ms. Marvel Episode 6, “No Normal.”]

Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan | Photo by Daniel McFadden/Marvel Studios

A recap of ‘Ms. Marvel’ Episode 6

Ms. Marvel Episode 6 begins with Bruno and Kamran on the run from the Department of Damage Control. Somehow, they escaped the explosion from Ms. Marvel Episode 5, but now, the DODC is looking for them. Specifically, they want to bring Kamran in because of his newfound powers.

Meanwhile, Kamala returns home from Pakistan and learns about Bruno and Kamran’s situation. Before going out to find them, her mother gifts her a new superhero costume. Kamala eventually finds Bruno and Kamran after Nakia helps them escape the mosque where they were hiding when the DODC infiltrates it.

The trio retreat to the high school, where Nakia, Aamir, and Zoe help them devise a plan to stop the DODC. Agents filter into the school, but the group finds ways to distract and stall them so that Kamran can escape to the docks, where Kareem had set up a transport for him. Unfortunately, agents arrest everyone except for Kamala and Kamran, who learns the truth about his mother’s fate.

Kamran, filled with anger, confronts the DODC outside of the school. They open fire on him, and Kamala helps keep him safe. She learns she can “embiggen” and uses her powers to ward off the agents while Kamran flees to Pakistan. The community protects Kamala from the DODC, and she escapes. Agent Cleary, who did not authorize the mission, fires Agent Deever, who acted of her own volition to attack the kids.

At the end of the finale, Kamala’s father informs her that her name means “marvel” in Urdu and calls her “Ms. Marvel.” Before Bruno leaves for Caltech, he tells his best friend that she has a mutation in her genes. And if fans thought all of those events were a lot to take in, they weren’t prepared for the Ms. Marvel end-credits scene.

A famous MCU superhero makes a cameo in the ‘Ms. Marvel’ end-credits scene

The Ms. Marvel Season 1 finale end-credits scene starts with Muneeba scolding Kamala for not doing her science homework. Kamala, lying in her bed in her Ms. Marvel costume, reassures her mother that she will do it. But then her bangle starts glowing.

Kamala stands up, and the bangle somehow causes her to switch places with Captain Marvel, aka Carol Danvers. After crashing through Kamala’s closet door, Carol looks at her glowing hands and surroundings. Since Kamala is a Captain Marvel superfan, pictures of her are everywhere in the bedroom, which undoubtedly confuses the famous superhero. Carol says, “Oh, no, no, no,” and then runs away.

That’s right — Brie Larson herself appeared in the Ms. Marvel end-credits scene. We promised it was epic, didn’t we?

The ‘Ms. Marvel’ Episode 6 end-credits scene sets up ‘The Marvels’

As fans know, Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan will appear in the Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels. And the Ms. Marvel end-credits scene confirms that when it reads, “Ms. Marvel will return in The Marvels.”

It’s clear that the end-credits scene sets up the events of the upcoming sequel, which will premiere on July 28, 2023. For reasons unknown, Kamala and Carol are linked, and Captain Marvel ends up in Ms. Marvel’s home. Who knows where Carol was coming from, but hopefully, wherever Kamala finds herself, she’ll be able to link up with her hero to figure out what’s happening to them.

All episodes of Ms. Marvel are now streaming on Disney+.

