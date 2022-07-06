In Ms. Marvel Episode 4, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) heads to Pakistan to visit her grandmother. The episode featured various landmarks and streets of Karachi. And it left many wondering where these scenes in the Marvel series were filmed.

‘Ms. Marvel’ takes Kamala to Pakistan

Iman Vellani in ‘Ms. Marvel’ Episode 4 | Marvel Studios

Kamala Khan is a typical New Jersey teen infatuated with Captain Marvel and the Avengers. Her Pakistani family isn’t on board with her superhero obsession. But Kamala’s grandmother, Sana (Samina Ahmed), knows her granddaughter is something special.

In Ms. Marvel Episode 3, after an inherited bangle turns her into a local superhero/fugitive, Kamala comes across a group of Djinn called the Clandestines. They reveal she is also part-Djinn. They eventually try to kill Kamala for the bangle. But soon after she escapes, Sana calls to invite her to Karachi based on what they both witnessed in a vision.

In the fourth episode of the Disney+ series, Kamala flies to Karachi with her mom Muneeba (Zenobia Shroff), to visit her grandmother. There, she tours the landmarks and markets with her cousins. And she meets the Red Daggers — Kareem (Aramis Knight) and Waleed (Farhan Akhtar).

Where was ‘Ms. Marvel’ Episode 4 filmed?

Episode 4 of Ms. Marvel features several shots depicting Pakistan, including a thrilling chase scene in the streets of Karachi. But surprisingly, none of the main scenes were shot in Pakistan.

Most foreign production took place in Bangkok, Thailand, at Studio Park, about one hour from the city. As reported by Variety, the Pakistan episodes were filmed in Thailand in April and May of 2021, right around the time the country imposed strict restrictions due to a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

The Ms. Marvel showrunners secured a waiver. And they continued to film amid strict safety protocols, including regular testing, masking, and distancing.

However, there are some accurate depictions of Karachi in the episode. Some aerial footage depicts actual city landmarks, like the Teen Talwar monument seen in the first few minutes of Kamala’s landing.

‘Ms. Marvel’ creator Sana Amanat says Kevin Feige was excited about the Pakistan episode

In a recent interview with EW, Ms. Marvel creator and showrunner Sana Amanat talked about bringing the show to Pakistan. She admitted the writers made this choice. And ultimately, she revealed Marvel boss Kevin Feige was thrilled with the decision.

“I was very excited when the writers were like, ‘Oh, we’re going to tell a Pakistan episode,'” Amanat said when talking about the introduction of the Red Daggers. “Going to Pakistan feels like a season 2 thing, and we did it in one season.”

“Great aggressive move on the writers,” she added. “I know Kevin was very excited about that in particular.”

Episode 4 ended on a cliffhanger with Kamala still in Karachi. So it’s very likely she will remain there for at least part of episode 5.

New episodes of Ms. Marvel air Wednesdays on Disney+. The finale drops on July 13.

RELATED: Is ‘Ms. Marvel’ Season 2 Happening? Producer Sana Amanat Hopes So