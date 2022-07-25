‘Ms. Marvel’ Post-Credits Scene: Head Writer Says Most Important Part Isn’t What You Think

The Marvel series Ms. Marvel did not have any post-credits scenes until the season finale. In the sixth episode, there was an appearance by a major MCU star after the credits. While fans are speculating on what it means, head writer Bisha K. Ali said the importance of it is not what everyone is focusing on.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for the Ms. Marvel post-credits scene.]

Iman Vellani | Marvel Studios

Ali was a guest on The Hollywood Reporter’s TV’s Top Five podcast on July 15, two days after the Ms. Marvel post-credits scene aired. She shared her take on what people should focus on when a certain Marvel star appeared.

The ‘Ms. Marvel’ post-credits scene

In the Ms. Marvel post-credit scene, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) is alone in her room. Suddenly, she switches places with her hero, Carol Danvers (Brie Larson). Danvers, as Captain Marvel herself, appears and takes in her surroundings. She doesn’t know where she is, and she leaves the frame to figure it out.

This is to set up the upcoming film The Marvels. The Captain Marvel sequel unites Danvers and Khan. It also stars Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, who last appeared on WandaVision.

The most important aspect of the ‘Ms. Marvel’ post-credits scene

Ms. Marvel fans were hoping for an appearance by Danvers. Khan is a huge Captain Marvel fan and cosplays as her heroine. Then, when Khan gets her own powers thanks to a bangle she inherited from her family, her costume becomes a genuine superhero uniform. The finale of Ms. Marvel also reveals that Khan has a mutation that contributes to her powers. However, Ali said the significance of Danvers’ Ms. Marvel appearance is simple.

“The important takeaway for me is that they don’t ever meet in this show,” Ali said on TV’s Top Five. “They never meet these two characters, and that’s saved for whatever’s next. That really was important for the character journey I wanted to take Kamala on. So I’m really happy that it worked out the way it did.”

The Disney+ show was not building to Carol Danvers

Ali also puts to rest the notion that Ms. Marvel was all a setup to bring Larson into Khan’s world. Although The Marvels was already in development, Ali confirms the post-credits scene was simply an Easter egg, not the thesis statement for the show.

“In terms of the specifics of she is introducing this new element to the MCU, that kind of thing morphs and changes as you go,” Ali said. “And [that] isn’t as relevant in the thing that’s most important to me which is the emotional core of what we’re about to go through. It’s still exciting we’re introducing this new idea into the MCU at the end of it and the post-credit scene at the end of episode 6, we were by no means building to that.”

