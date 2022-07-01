How Much Is Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Castle Worth in 2022?

Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines are the ultimate homemakers. The couple built an empire thanks to their incredible HGTV series, Fixer Upper, which launched them to fame and fortune. Now, they have their own television network and brands that continue to fund their projects. More recently, fans have wanted to know more about Chip and Joanna Gaines’ castle. So, what is the castle worth in 2022?

Where is Chip and Joanna Gaines’ castle?

Chip and Joanna Gaines have plenty on their plate with their many business ventures, adding a castle to the list. The castle, known as Cottonland Castle, is right in Waco, Texas, where the couple lives in their farmhouse.

“Since early in our marriage, Chip has dreamed of restoring one place in particular near downtown Waco,” Joanna wrote on the Magnolia blog. “Around town, it’s known as Cottonland Castle. Completed in 1913, it looks as if, once upon a time, somebody in Europe packed up a fairy-tale fortress and shipped it off to begin a new life in the American West. It’s the kind of place that prompts people passing by to stop and stare, exchanging thoughts about all the stories it could tell.”

In 2019, the couple purchased the castle. “Even though we haven’t the slightest idea of what it will become, what Chip did know all along, deep in his bones, and what I have learned to see too, is this: If you look past the cracks in the masonry, past the rotted floorboards, past the wilderness taking over the backyard, there is a lot of beauty to be found in this old castle,” Joanna continued on the blog.

How much is the castle worth?

So, how much is Chip and Joanna Gaines’ castle worth? According to CultureMap Dallas, the couple didn’t disclose the price they bought the castle, but it was listed at $425,000 with a tax appraisal of $350,700 in 2019. Currently, the property has been appraised for $1,127,470.

Fans of the Fixer Upper couple hoping to get a sneak peek of the castle are in luck. The publication notes fans can tour the three-story, 6,700 property from July 21, 2022, to Oct. 6, 2022. Tour tickets cost $50 per person.

In September 2022, fans will get a spinoff series about the castle as well. The spinoff, titled Fixer Upper: Welcome Home – The Castle, will show Chip and Joanna’s renovations.

What is Chip and Joanna Gaines’ net worth in 2022?

Owning a castle in Waco, Texas, worth over a million dollars certainly helps Chip and Joanna Gaines’ net worth in 2022. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the couple’s net worth is $50 million in 2022.

While the couple made plenty of money from HGTV, they now own Magnolia Network, Magnolia Realty, Magnolia Homes, and the Hearth & Hand line of products at Target. The couple reportedly made an average of $30,000 per episode of Fixer Upper. They also converted three of their Magnolia properties into rental spaces, which range from $545 to $695 per night, according to Parade.

